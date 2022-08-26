ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Gleason School Offering Incentives For Students to be the Beast

Gleason School is offering unique incentives to reward excellence in students. Gleason School Principal Lee Lawrence and his faculty have worked together to establish several initiatives to inspire students to work hard at being their best. One such concept is the school’s Attendance Incentive Program. Principal Lawrence said that the...
GLEASON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Active Shooter Training Held at Obion County Schools

Recent active shooter training in Obion County has been deemed successful by law enforcement officials. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates recently informed City Council members, of their work with other adjoining officers.(AUDIO) Chief Yates said school personnel were thankful for the on-site training.(AUDIO) To make the Union City Police...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee Soybean Festival Lineup

More than 100 events are scheduled for this year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival with plenty of fun for all ages. A full concert lineup is planned on the WK&T Amphitheater stage at the Martin Public Library in historic downtown Martin. Performances by country singer Chris Janson, southern rock band 38 Special, and Queen tribute band Bohemian Queen will fill out the week.
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Martin Becomes First City in Tennessee for Fast Charging Electric System

The City of Martin has become the first in Tennessee to have a fast charger location to accommodate electric vehicles. As part of “Fast Charge TN”, the Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced the installation of a fast charge location at 109 University Street in Martin. “Fast Charge...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Brenda Kay Smith, 77, South Fulton

Funeral services for Ms. Brenda Kay Smith, age 77, of South Fulton will be held at 2:00 Wednesday at Hornbeak Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Friends can call the funeral home from noon until 2:00.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake

A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Hazel Griffith – 91 – Union City

Graveside services will be geld for Hazel Griffith, age 91, of Union City. Services will take place at 1:00 on Wednesday, August 31st of 2022 at East View Cemetery. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Shirley Jean Lenoir, age 91, of Martin

Ms. Shirley Jean Lenoir, age 91, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at Van Ayer Nursing and Rehab Center in Martin. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Ms. Lenoir is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Maurice) Stone of Houston, TX; her sister-in-law, Linda Hogard of Martin; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
MARTIN, TN
KFVS12

Crews battle house fire in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire in Graves County on Friday, August 26. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a house on Cherry Drive, off of KY Highway 58 East caught fire. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. What caused the fire...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Ginger Lee Bard, 68, Fulton

Funeral services for Ms. Ginger Lee Bard, age 68 of Fulton will have memorial services Monday at 2pm at Trinity Episcopal Church. Hornbeak Funeral Home in charge.
FULTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield home destroyed by fire this morning

A Mayfield home was destroyed by fire early this morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Cherry Drive by 7 am, but they are still on the scene watching for flareups in the smoldering building. The fire marshall has also been called to the scene. No other information is available at...
MAYFIELD, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, August 26, 2022

James Allen (Jim) Cowart, 78, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, from complications due to leukemia at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky. He was born June 14, 1944, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and moved to Murray in 1986. He was owner of Vicksburg Pallet Company and Magnolia Ready Mix in Vicksburg and, after moving to Murray, worked at Briggs & Stratton, Rotech Health Care, and the City of Murray. He was also a concrete contractor specializing in formed and finished concrete. Those places are where he made his living; he made his life by following his heart to take care of those around him in need and kept those around him happy by spinning stories and telling jokes. He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church.
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Shots fired in West Paducah, one wounded

A shooting in West Paducah, off Cairo Road, has left one person wounded and another in custody. Reports of the shots being fired came in just before 11:15 a.m. from the Emily Drive area. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person suffered a gunshot wound. A 33-year-old male...
WEST PADUCAH, KY

