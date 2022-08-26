Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason School Offering Incentives For Students to be the Beast
Gleason School is offering unique incentives to reward excellence in students. Gleason School Principal Lee Lawrence and his faculty have worked together to establish several initiatives to inspire students to work hard at being their best. One such concept is the school’s Attendance Incentive Program. Principal Lawrence said that the...
thunderboltradio.com
Active Shooter Training Held at Obion County Schools
Recent active shooter training in Obion County has been deemed successful by law enforcement officials. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates recently informed City Council members, of their work with other adjoining officers.(AUDIO) Chief Yates said school personnel were thankful for the on-site training.(AUDIO) To make the Union City Police...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Soybean Festival Lineup
More than 100 events are scheduled for this year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival with plenty of fun for all ages. A full concert lineup is planned on the WK&T Amphitheater stage at the Martin Public Library in historic downtown Martin. Performances by country singer Chris Janson, southern rock band 38 Special, and Queen tribute band Bohemian Queen will fill out the week.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Becomes First City in Tennessee for Fast Charging Electric System
The City of Martin has become the first in Tennessee to have a fast charger location to accommodate electric vehicles. As part of “Fast Charge TN”, the Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced the installation of a fast charge location at 109 University Street in Martin. “Fast Charge...
thunderboltradio.com
Brenda Kay Smith, 77, South Fulton
Funeral services for Ms. Brenda Kay Smith, age 77, of South Fulton will be held at 2:00 Wednesday at Hornbeak Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Friends can call the funeral home from noon until 2:00.
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
thunderboltradio.com
Hazel Griffith – 91 – Union City
Graveside services will be geld for Hazel Griffith, age 91, of Union City. Services will take place at 1:00 on Wednesday, August 31st of 2022 at East View Cemetery. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
thunderboltradio.com
Shirley Jean Lenoir, age 91, of Martin
Ms. Shirley Jean Lenoir, age 91, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at Van Ayer Nursing and Rehab Center in Martin. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Ms. Lenoir is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Maurice) Stone of Houston, TX; her sister-in-law, Linda Hogard of Martin; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
wpsdlocal6.com
Detailed Inspection Completed on U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois
WICKLIFFE, KY- A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractor has completed an inspection of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Climbers finished their last round of work Saturday afternoon. The inspection was done about five days earlier than expected. No further traffic restrictions will be required...
KFVS12
Crews battle house fire in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire in Graves County on Friday, August 26. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a house on Cherry Drive, off of KY Highway 58 East caught fire. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. What caused the fire...
thunderboltradio.com
Ginger Lee Bard, 68, Fulton
Funeral services for Ms. Ginger Lee Bard, age 68 of Fulton will have memorial services Monday at 2pm at Trinity Episcopal Church. Hornbeak Funeral Home in charge.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield home destroyed by fire this morning
A Mayfield home was destroyed by fire early this morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Cherry Drive by 7 am, but they are still on the scene watching for flareups in the smoldering building. The fire marshall has also been called to the scene. No other information is available at...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Seeking Identity of Man Who Stole Saw at Tractor Supply
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of a saw from a local business. Reports said officers arrived at Tractor Supply, of Reelfoot Avenue, after an individual left the store with a pole saw. Store personnel said a white male, with a partial beard and glasses, took the...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Splash Pad Closed Until Further Notice
Union City Parks and Recreation has announced the Splash Pad is closed until further notice. Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis said they are now awaiting technical support to repair the issue.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 26, 2022
James Allen (Jim) Cowart, 78, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, from complications due to leukemia at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky. He was born June 14, 1944, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and moved to Murray in 1986. He was owner of Vicksburg Pallet Company and Magnolia Ready Mix in Vicksburg and, after moving to Murray, worked at Briggs & Stratton, Rotech Health Care, and the City of Murray. He was also a concrete contractor specializing in formed and finished concrete. Those places are where he made his living; he made his life by following his heart to take care of those around him in need and kept those around him happy by spinning stories and telling jokes. He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/25/22 – 08/26/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/26/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Death Investigation in Obion County to Close Following Release of Autopsy Results
An Obion County death investigation will be closed following the findings of an autopsy. Sheriff’s Investigator Jared Willcutt said the death of 63 year old Debra Lynn Okeley, of Union City, was ruled due to medical issues that included hypertension and cardio vascular disease. The investigation began on May...
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
westkentuckystar.com
Shots fired in West Paducah, one wounded
A shooting in West Paducah, off Cairo Road, has left one person wounded and another in custody. Reports of the shots being fired came in just before 11:15 a.m. from the Emily Drive area. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person suffered a gunshot wound. A 33-year-old male...
