James Allen (Jim) Cowart, 78, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, from complications due to leukemia at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky. He was born June 14, 1944, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and moved to Murray in 1986. He was owner of Vicksburg Pallet Company and Magnolia Ready Mix in Vicksburg and, after moving to Murray, worked at Briggs & Stratton, Rotech Health Care, and the City of Murray. He was also a concrete contractor specializing in formed and finished concrete. Those places are where he made his living; he made his life by following his heart to take care of those around him in need and kept those around him happy by spinning stories and telling jokes. He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church.

MURRAY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO