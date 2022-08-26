Sturgeon Bay resident Joshua Gann, 43, is charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle after he allegedly struck a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman with his vehicle on Saturday. Marilyn J. Vandenbogart was along Gordon Road, west of Old Highway Road, in the Town of Sevastopol when Gann’s SUV hit her after 5:30 p.m. After hitting Vandenbogart, Gann’s vehicle crossed the eastbound lane before entering a ditch. After his car became stuck in some fencing near an orchard, Gann fled the scene on foot, only to be caught by law enforcement soon after that. Vandenbogart was transported to Door County Medical Center where she later died. Gann appeared in Door County Circuit Court on Monday, where his $500,000 cash bond was announced. His initial appearance on his felony charge will take place on Thursday. The accident remains under investigation, but the Door County Sheriff’s Department pointed out that this accident had nothing to do with Gordon Road’s intersection with State Highway 42/57.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO