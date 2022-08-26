Read full article on original website
Two Rivers residents disagree with city over beach access
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon. Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash
wearegreenbay.com
Shop Labor Day special this weekend at Apricot Lane in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Get ready to shop because there are two special events coming up at Apricot Lane Boutique in Green Bay. Kim stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the Labor Day special plus how to snag a popular Mystery Bag. We also get a look at some current trends for fall.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
wearegreenbay.com
Bartow Builders in Manitowoc offers custom remodel, design, or new home build
(WFRV) – They are your place to go for a premier general contractor to help you through a custom remodel, addition, or even to build a new home – and they are hiring. Brandon Bartow stopped by Local 5 Live with an introduction to Bartow Builders, their passion for quality and maintaining an efficient schedule on your projects plus details on ‘Signing Day’ where they visit high schools to offer job opportunities.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 57 in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are now open on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin. WisDOT cleared the crash around 12:15 p.m. Original: NOW: Lanes impacted on WIS 57 in Door County. TUESDAY 8/30/2022 10:32 a.m. DOOR COUNTY,...
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco in downtown Green Bay is forced to move, but where?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco is one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin. The store began in 1898 and has only grown in popularity over the years, but after more than 100 years downtown, the store is forced to move. The question remains; where?
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Crivitz, WI USA
My husband and I were exploring our tenth Marinette County waterfall at Veteran’s Memorial Park when I noticed some cloth hanging from a low branch of a small tree. Initially I supposed it was a Native American prayer cloth, but my husband inspected it more closely and found it was a heart that needed a home. How sweet of the quilter to sneak a bright spot into our day. Thank you, whoever you are!
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
ATV/UTV causes $25k+ in damages to northern Wisconsin golf course, trail closed down
PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A trail in Pembine is closed after a UTV/ATV rider apparently went off the trail and caused over $25,000 in damages to a local golf course. The Pemenee River Riders Snowmobile & ATV/UTV Club posted on its Facebook page about some recent damage that happened to the Green Acres Golf Course. A rider apparently went off the trail and did over $10,000 in damages to the greens.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
doorcountydailynews.com
Names released from fatal Gordon Road accident
Sturgeon Bay resident Joshua Gann, 43, is charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle after he allegedly struck a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman with his vehicle on Saturday. Marilyn J. Vandenbogart was along Gordon Road, west of Old Highway Road, in the Town of Sevastopol when Gann’s SUV hit her after 5:30 p.m. After hitting Vandenbogart, Gann’s vehicle crossed the eastbound lane before entering a ditch. After his car became stuck in some fencing near an orchard, Gann fled the scene on foot, only to be caught by law enforcement soon after that. Vandenbogart was transported to Door County Medical Center where she later died. Gann appeared in Door County Circuit Court on Monday, where his $500,000 cash bond was announced. His initial appearance on his felony charge will take place on Thursday. The accident remains under investigation, but the Door County Sheriff’s Department pointed out that this accident had nothing to do with Gordon Road’s intersection with State Highway 42/57.
seehafernews.com
Door County Woman Dead Following Weekend Hit-and-Run
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
wtaq.com
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
whby.com
Woman accused of stealing items from daughter’s home
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman is accused of stealing a car and other items from her daughter. Shae Dowdy is charged in Brown County Court with Theft as a Repeat Offender, Vehicle Theft, and Trespassing. According to the criminal complaint, Dowdy broke into her daughter’s residence...
WBAY Green Bay
Michelle Diehl's son biked alongside as she trained for the marathon until he died of a heart infection. Packers helping Red Cross "tackle" blood shortage.
