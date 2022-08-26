Read full article on original website
Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
Mayor Randall Woodfin calls for change within Birmingham Water Works Board
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Frustrations with the Birmingham Water Works Board are reaching a boiling point as more people receive their bills late and for more than expected. Watch the video above to hear from Mayor Randall Woodfin, who is calling for immediate change within the board.
Pastor, brother of Birmingham shooting victim work to mentor young black men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is quickly approaching 100 homicides since the start of 2022. Watch the video above to learn how an area pastor and the brother of a recent shooting victim are working together to mentor young black men.
City of Birmingham to vote on joining nationwide opioid settlements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is set to vote on joining nationwide opioid settlements against drug companies, including Johnson and Johnson. The settlement will provide funds to the city to fight the opioid epidemic. It also imposes transformative changes in the way the distributors conduct their business. If approved, the city will choose how to allocate the funds.
Tropical waves in the Atlantic are forecast to strengthen
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We could round out the month of August without having a named storm in the Atlantic, which hasn't happened in 25 years. However, there are 2 tropical waves that will likely develop in the coming days. INVEST 91-L A broad area of low pressure, currently in...
Critical missing person alert for Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A critical missing person alert has been issued for a Birmingham woman. Victoria Alford, 62, was last seen Monday morning leaving a house on the 1400 block of 19th Street SW. She walked out of the house after having an argument with a family member, according...
Jefferson County testing Patton Creek for E. Coli, residents urged to stay away until further notice
HOOVER, Ala. — Jefferson County is asking people who live near Patton Creek to stay away from it. County officials are testing the water for E. Coli. The county will notify residents about the creek as needed. In the meantime, you can sign up for notifications here.
No Contact Advisory Issued by Jefferson County in areas near the Cahaba River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County has issued a "No Contact Advisory" for residents that live along the tributaries of the Cahaba River. That means the county is suggesting that people should avoid the water in the Cahaba for portions of Patton Creek, due to sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Repair efforts are underway but Jefferson County has recommended the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
Oakman woman killed after vehicle collisions on Interstate 22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A 24-year-old woman from Oakman was killed after crashes on Interstate 22 early Monday morning. Alabama State Troopers reported a multiple-vehicle crash happened around 5:19 a.m., about two miles west of Adamsville in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states Sara Littleton was seriously...
