UPDATED: Sioux City North seniors Gabe Nash, Elizabeth Jordan take top spots Bishop Heelan cross country meet

WATCH NOW: Sioux City East volleyball notches first win of season over Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY — The East High School volleyball team went into O’Gorman Fieldhouse and swept Bishop Heelan on Monday with set scores of 25-8, 25-22 and 25-22. After Olivia Mentzer scored the final point on a kill, the Black Raiders flooded the floor. They were happy to gain their first win of the season.
PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City East, Sioux City North compete at Centennial tournament
ANKENY, Iowa – East fell to Urbandale 19-21, 21-8, 15-11 Saturday in Ankeny. Olivia Mentzer led East with seven kills. Carlee Jackson recorded 11 set assists and Ivy Mehlhaff recorded 14 digs. The Black Raiders also played West Des Moines Valley, 25-22, 25-21. Pleasant Valley 2, East 1: The...
Leanne Williamson becomes South Dakota volleyball's winningest coach
VERMILLION, S.D. — On Sunday afternoon, University of South Dakota volleyball coach Leanne Williamson found herself receiving some surprising news following a five-set win over Missouri. Huddled together on the west side of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center floor, associate head coach Michael Runde informed Williamson and the team...
Danny Amaral brings the havoc on the bases in Explorers win
SIOUX CITY — Steve Montgomery’s recruiting pitch to Danny Amaral before the 2022 season was straightforward. The Explorers like to have their base runners run with a “green light” mentality, and Amaral showed off his running skills in a 2-0 win Tuesday night over Fargo-Moorhead. Amaral...
WATCH NOW: South Dakota volleyball knocks off Missouri in five-set thriller
VERMILLION, S.D. – After winning the opening two sets of the match, the South Dakota volleyball team found itself at match point in the fifth set against Missouri Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. The Coyotes, leading 14-12 in the fifth set, gave up a...
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Country music's Shenandoah coming to Anthem
SIOUX CITY -- Shenandoah, a group that is a favorite of country music fans, will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Oct. 28. Known for such hits as "Two Dozen Roses," "Next to You, Next to Me" and "I Want to Be Loved Like That," Shenandoah has had more than 8 million combined album sales and 13 No. 1 radio singles over the course of more than three decades.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers embrace gay baseball player Solomon Bates
SIOUX CITY — Solomon Bates is just like every other baseball player who puts on a Sioux City Explorers uniform. The 6-foot-2 pitcher from Oak Hills, California, has a dream to make it to the big leagues, but his dream might differ in this way: Bates wants to become the first openly gay baseball player in Major League history.
At Sioux City event, Marvel Comics artist from Early, Iowa pays it forward to aspiring creators
SIOUX CITY — Joey Vazquez's origin story as a comic book artist can be traced to an encyclopedia. When Vazquez was about 9 or 10 years old, his mother bought him and his brother Ben, who liked to draw dinosaurs, a compendium on all things related to Marvel Comics' web-slinging teen superhero Spider-Man.
Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A handgun was discharged in downtown Sioux City Monday, but no one was injured in what police believe may have been a road rage incident. At 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013 Pierce St. Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell...
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City woman talks about heart condition
Hollie Fahrendholz has premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs, extra heartbeats. Dr. Mohammad El Baba, an electrophysiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said he has seen the condition in patients ranging in age from 18 to 90.
Machine shop frame collapses in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
Significant progress seen at site of new Woodbury County Jail
SIOUX CITY – The new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is starting to take shape a year after construction started. The new jail is expected to be complete in late August 2023, five months later than the original estimate. Woodbury County LEC Authority chairman Ron Wieck said Tuesday the delay is due to supply chain issues and periods of inclement weather.
CHEERS AND JEERS: School district adopts sensible mobile phone restrictions; Biden unilaterally erases student debt
With the start of the new school year, the Sioux City public school district introduced a new policy that further restricts students' use of mobile phones on school grounds. Though some students have objected to the new policy adopted by the school board, we think they strike the right balance. We agree with interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine who said the new rules will help the district better focus on student engagement.
WATCH NOW: Law Enforcement Center construction progress
An interview with Ron Wieck, the Chairman of Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority as he describes the progress on the new Law Enforcement Center. We apologize for the background noise at the construction site.
Siouxland Strange
A Sheldon man faces misdemeanor charges after causing a disturbance at a church and kicking a person in the crotch. Joey Wilhelms, 39, pleaded not guilty Aug. 22 to two counts of assault and a single count of disorderly conduct, all simple misdemeanors. He also faces a citation for trespassing. A trial is scheduled for Oct. 25 in O'Brien County District Court.
OTHER VOICES: Labor Day 2022: Making the American dream possible for all workers
The unofficial end to summer, Labor Day is a holiday that celebrates nostalgia and newness; working and vacationing; and the end of hot weather and the start of a countdown to cooler temperatures. Some families will attend parades or community celebrations, or head to the beach or do some back-to-school...
MINI: Student debt forgiveness vs Social Security benefits
Only in today’s America can married couples earning up to $250,000 receive $20,000 in student loan forgiveness (tax free) and married couples on Social Security having to pay income tax on 85% of their Social Security receipts when their taxable income is over $44,000. -- Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa.
Former MercyOne Siouxland director, who raised concerns about heart surgeon, files new lawsuit against medical center
SIOUX CITY — A former director in MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's cardiovascular unit has filed a new lawsuit against the hospital in which she reiterates previous claims that she was fired for reporting safety and malpractice concerns about a heart surgeon to the hospital's ethics committee. Cynthia Tener says...
