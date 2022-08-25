ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 15

Shannon Garza
5d ago

a lot of people still disagree with your decision this was their land before we took it over so we should relocate the animals instead of killing them just like with humans do you kill them because there's too many no you don't

Reply(3)
9
Jimtom Sanders
4d ago

Good they're way overpopulated and when the deer are wiped out they'll come for your dogs and cats

Reply
5
 

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

 The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
krcrtv.com

60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Hill

Two people fatally shot at Oregon grocery store

Two people were fatally shot on Sunday night by a gunman who opened fire at an Oregon grocery store before he was found dead, authorities said. Police responded around 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Forum Shopping Center in the city of Bend, which is about three hours outside of Portland, according to the Bend Police Department.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ More condolences at growing memorial outside Bend Safeway

The shooting at a Safeway in Bend shocked and angered Central Oregonians, but it also caused many to open their hearts. That was evident Tuesday at a makeshift memorial in front of the store. Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann was there as people came to pay their condolences.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Police ID Safeway gunman and two victims, including ‘heroic’ store worker who died trying to disarm him

Police on Monday identified a 20-year-old gunman who opened fire at Bend’s Eastside Safeway Sunday evening, fatally shooting a shopper at the entrance, then a store employee who they said heroically tried to disarm the shooter and may well have prevented more deaths. The post Bend Police ID Safeway gunman and two victims, including ‘heroic’ store worker who died trying to disarm him appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘A dark night in Bend’: Police to release info in Safeway shooting; mayor’s statement, community vigil tonight

Bend Police called a news conference for 12:30 p.m. Monday to release more details about Sunday night's shooting at the Eastside Safeway, while Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman issued a statement on "a dark night in Bend" and announced a community vigil Monday evening at Drake Park. The post ‘A dark night in Bend’: Police to release info in Safeway shooting; mayor’s statement, community vigil tonight appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 8/29 – Deadly Shooting in Bend, Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10 am

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10am. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Washington Examiner

Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

One Injured In NE Bend Stabbing

BEND, OR -- One person was injured in an apparent domestic dispute in northeast Bend, Tuesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of NE 4th and Kearney just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators say a woman trying to retrieve property from an RV parked in the area stabbed a man, who was living there, in the face.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most seniors in Oregon

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
OREGON STATE

