2 men shot near Providence park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in Providence Thursday evening.

The shooting happened near Candace Street Park.

Police said one of the victims was found at the intersection of Goddard and Candace streets suffering from several gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and side.

The other victim was dropped off at Rhode Island Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Police said both men are expected to survive, though neither are cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear whether police have any suspects in custody.

“So many of these crimes and shootings … they’re solvable,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said at the scene. “Someone out there knows what happens.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Providence police at (401) 272-3121.

