Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know interior designer and Plano native Brooke Ward
Brooke was born and raised in Plano and recently graduated from Stephen F Austin State University in 2021 with an interior design degree. She now works at Pierce, Goodwin, Alexander and Linville as a member of the interior design team. She enjoys being outdoors and hanging out with friends and family.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jenny Mathison-Foster, who creates handmade hats in a historic McKinney venue
Jenny Mathison-Foster got hooked to hat making after reading an article about the practice. Today, she is a milliner who makes handmade creations at her shop, located in the historic McKinney Cotton Mill. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
How Chris Cansler works to support Frisco ISD's music programs
Chris Cansler was hired as head band director with Independence High School in 2014. Today, he now serves as Frisco ISD's Assistant Director of Fine Arts, supporting the district's elementary music programs and secondary instrumental programs. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano community members hold 'Rally Against Hate'
To show support for the women who were assaulted and for Plano's Asian population as a whole, South Asian American Voter Education, Engagement and Empowerment (SAAVE) Texas held a rally against hate at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Haggard Park. Speakers including Ramiro Luna of Somos Texas, Plano activist Rekha Shenoy,...
starlocalmedia.com
It's marching season in Celina: Meet CISD's Director of Bands
It's officially marching season in Celina, and Jon Weddle will tell you the Celina ISD Band program has been preparing for it since the previous season came to an end. Weddle serves as Director of Bands with Celina ISD and has a mission to help the district's band program grow — and to create a positive environment for students.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Anna Koenig, a new member of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce board and Lovejoy ISD
Anna Koenig is a new member of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce board and Executive Director of Human Resources and Communications at Lovejoy ISD. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in curriculum and assessment from Texas A&M University in College Station and her Masters in Mid-Management Administration from the University of North Texas, as well as her superintendent certificate. In the last 30 years, she has served as a teacher, administrator, and managing director in Irving ISD and Frisco ISD. This past spring, she joined Lovejoy ISD. Koenig and her husband, Mike reside in Frisco and enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.
starlocalmedia.com
The Storehouse in Collin County expands its services for growing community need
From serving one family to serving over 1,300 each week, the Storehouse at Collin County continues growing to meet community need. A new addition to the Storehouse’s several services is an education program called The Academy, providing classes covering job skills, life skills and English classes to help community members thrive.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police Department increases officer presence at Frisco High School in light of social media threats
Earlier this morning, the Frisco Police Department posted the following statement on its social media channels:. "Frisco Police Department is aware of recent threats made on social media regarding Frisco High School. School resource officers and detectives worked over the weekend and believe they have identified the origin of the post. We do not believe there is a danger to the students or staff at Frisco High School. However, there will be additional officer presence throughout the day as a precaution."
starlocalmedia.com
Child's 'letter to God' leads to McKinney man's 35-years sentence
A McKinney man has been sentenced to 35 years without parole, according to a Monday announcement from the Collin County District Attorney's office. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that 49-year-old Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
starlocalmedia.com
Bayless leading young Lady Wolves to promising start to season
The Plano West volleyball team is heating up, recently winning the Allen Texas Open for a second straight year and outlasting state-ranked Prosper in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves have upped their game despite the graduation of five players who received all-district honors last year and the...
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County deputies investigating shooting death
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
starlocalmedia.com
Smith's court IQ has The Colony in a good spot
The Colony volleyball team came into this season with high expectations. Last year, the Lady Cougars made the playoffs for the first time since 2019. And with a majority of its roster returning from a bi-district finalist appearance, The Colony is eager to build on that finish this season.
starlocalmedia.com
Boyte's all-around growth key to Lady Eagles' success
The Allen volleyball team made strides last season under first-year head coach Stephanie Poole, qualifying for the playoffs and pushing eventual regional semifinalist Plano West to the brink in a five-set bi-district match. The Lady Eagles hope to pick up where they left off as district play approaches, despite graduating...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina run game, defense fuel dominant 2nd quarter in blowout of Paris
After a back-and-forth first quarter-and-a-half with Paris on Friday, the Celina football team shifted gears in a big way in its first game of the 2022 season. The Bobcats turned a 14-14 tie into a 31-point blowout, rolling past the Wildcats for a 45-14 victory from Wildcat Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
D-Up!: Prosper defenses sets tone for season
Standards are high when it comes to playing defense for the Prosper football team. Senior Dylan Hinshaw knows that all too well, looking to build off an all-district junior year where the Eagles made a third consecutive run to the regional finals.
starlocalmedia.com
Nicholson setting sights high as she builds off MVP year
Ever since she was a freshman during the 2019 season, Lily Nicholson has been a prominent contributor for the McKinney North volleyball team. The Lady Bulldogs' longtime setter has been part of some of the most successful years in program history, including a trip to the regional finals in 2020 and a share of the team's first-ever district championship in 2021.
