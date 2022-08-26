Coalition to Back Black Businesses offers $5,000 grants

WASHINGTON — The Coalition to Back Black Businesses (CBBB) will offer $5,000 grants to more than 250 Black-owned businesses.

The $1.3 million in total grants and resources will support the long-term growth of Black-owned small businesses as they continue to navigate challenges, including inflation, labor shortages, access to capital, and supply chain disruptions.

Eligible business owners can apply for the grant online here through September 6.

To be eligible for the grant program, businesses must meet specific criteria, including:

employ between three and twenty full-time, part-time, or otherwise contracted employees

located in an economically vulnerable community

Business owners can check their eligibility and express their interest in the program by filling out a short form on the CBBB’s website.

In mid-September, eligible finalists will be invited to complete a full grant application, and 272 businesses will receive a $5,000 grant.

The CBBB is a multi-year initiative created by the U.S. Chamber Foundation and American Express to support the long-term success and resilience of Black-owned small businesses. The program is a first-of-its-kind collaboration with four leading national Black business organizations, including the National Black Chamber of Commerce, the National Business League, the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., and Walker’s Legacy.

