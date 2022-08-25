Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man undergoing Mental Health Crisis helped down from Fargo Sanford Medical Building
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is being evaluated after climbing the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. According to reports, the man was experiencing a mental health crisis and climbed the side of the building. Fargo police, EMS, and a negotiator were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday. After...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash
(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief offers condolences to family of suspect shot and killed by officer
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is offering condolences to the family of 28-year old crime suspect Shane Netterville, one day after Attorney General Drew Wrigley ruled police officer Adam O'Brien was justified in shooting and killing Netterville. "These are really traumatic events for our officers as well...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff's Office to host citizens academy
(Cass County, ND) -- Some good news if you want to find out more about what it takes to be a deputy for the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The department is holding a citizens academy beginning on September 13th, which is designed to gain insight into its functions and responsibilities, while also bridging the gap and fostering relationships with the community.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Eastbound lane on 13th Avenue in West Fargo to close for repairs
(West Fargo, ND) -- The eastbound left lane of 13th Avenue will close beginning Thursday, September 1st. The closure will run from 3rd Street E to 6th Street E. City work crews will work in preparation for underground repairs. City officials say traffic access will be maintained in each direction while the work takes place.. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, September 2nd. This work is part of phase 2 of a sewer collector system rehabilitation project,
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt following Fargo crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash in south Fargo. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at the intersection of 42nd St. and 9th Ave. S. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information saying the case is still...
valleynewslive.com
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after FM Metro car, foot chase
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody after a car and foot chase early Tuesday morning that happened in both Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say that around 1:15 a.m. they attempted a traffic stop on the Veterans Memorial Bridge when the car they stopped fled into Moorhead. After leading Moorhead Police in a chase, the driver, identified as 39-year-old driver Paulita Ruiz, re-entered Fargo on I-94, exited at 25th street south and came to a stop in the 2000 block of the street.That is where Ruiz and her passenger, 32-year-old Skylar Poitra, got out and ran on foot.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
AG: Fargo policer officer's use of force "justified" in shooting death of Shane Netterville
(Fargo,ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the shooting in which Fargo Police Officer Adam O'Brien killed crime suspect Shane Netterville was "justified". The shooting happened in an apartment complex the morning of July 8th. "He made the vehicle into a deadly weapon," said Wrigley in describing the...
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police responds to a terrorizing scare at downtown nightclub
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A scary situation for patrons and staff at the Northern gentleman’s Club Saturday night. Witnesses tell us they were asked to stay inside after police were put on high alert. Authorities say the nightclub received a call from an unidentified man threatening gun violence.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo woman accused of attacking husband, roommate during domestic dispute
(Fargo, ND) -- A 28-year-old Fargo woman is facing charges after attacking her husband and a roommate Sunday. Fargo Police say they responded to a home in the 42-hundred block of Estates Drive South for a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday. The roommate was reportedly injured in that altercation....
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
valleynewslive.com
FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old female, D’Vyne Kenyon, who went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School on 13th Ave S in Fargo and was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Students gather for first day of class at new Capstone Classical Academy in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Today is the first day of school for 116 students at the new Capstone Classical Academy in Fargo. Headmaster Paul Fisher described what he believes makes the school different. "We've decided and classical approaches are committed to open dialogue and good civil discourse and critical thinking, helping...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sgt. Kale Peterson, we salute you!
Sgt. Kale Peterson was born and raised in the Bismarck/ Mandan area. After graduating high school, Kale joined the Marine Corps and was deployed to both Afghanistan and Jordan. After leaving the Marine Corps, Kale achieved an associate degree in criminal justice from Bismarck State College and was selected as the Criminal Justice Student of the year. After graduation, Kale started his law enforcement career with Morton County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 2016. In 2017 Kale moved to Fargo with his significant other, now his wife, and began employment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer.
KELOLAND TV
Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
