ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Heat, humidity continue for heatwave's 6th day

PHILADELPHIA - Conditions in the Delaware Valley are set to be hot on Monday as the latest heatwave continues for the 6th day. Students in the Philadelphia area will be heading to their first day of school with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s in the morning, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deptford Township, NJ
Deptford Township, NJ
Lifestyle
fox29.com

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
fox29.com

Missing New Jersey boater located safely, US Coast Guard says

CAPE MAY VILLAS, N.J. - The search for a missing boater on the coast of New Jersey has been suspended after the boater was located safely. The U.S. Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police were searching for 33-year-old Christian Johnathon Hosford, Jr., the overdue boater who was last seen near Cape May Villas, New Jersey on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox29.com

Delaware to include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits

DOVER, Del. - Delaware health officials say they will soon include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits distributed to the public. The Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response says the effort is aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption. Officials say fentanyl is now...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink
fox29.com

New Jersey digitizing school blueprints in case of emergencies

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is using $6.5 million of federal funding to gather and digitize school blueprints for first responders, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. The American Rescue Plan funds will help the state's Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the New Jersey State Police devise maps for about 1,500 schools public and private schools. An additional 1,500 schools already have such digital graphics available, Murphy's administration said.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy