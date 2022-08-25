Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Trader Joe’s announces new store location in Tigard
A 10th Trader Joe’s store is coming to the Portland metropolitan area and this one’s setting up shop in Tigard.
Cracker Barrel Location Closure
Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
hillsboroherald.com
What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?
In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Topaz Farm Sunflower Maze
Take a trip to Sauvie Island for the city’s only sunflower maze at Topaz Farm. In 2019, Kruger’s Farm was sold and has since become Topaz Farm. For the fall season, the Sauvie Island farm has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and animal interactions. The farm has also planted a sunflower maze for visitors to enjoy.
opb.org
Hillsboro launches Oregon’s first advanced manufacturing apprenticeship for high school students
High schoolers don’t usually help manufacture semiconductors. But in tech-heavy Hillsboro, where companies have about 800 job openings in advanced manufacturing, that’s about to change — at least for six students at Century High School. The Hillsboro School District announced Monday it’s launching Oregon’s first registered youth...
Cougar sighting spooks West Linn residents in Hidden Springs area
School district aware of big cat sighting near Trillium Creek Primary and remaining vigilant.Around 11 p.m. Friday Aug. 19, a couple staying with family in West Linn's Hidden Springs area heard someone approach a window from the backyard. When Jeff, 31, flipped on the backyard lights, he saw not a person, but a cougar. He said the cougar ran under the back deck before sitting beside his mother's bird bath. The cougar wrapped its tail around the base of the bird bath and stared at Jeff for about 30 seconds, until the security lights shut back off, and it...
Oregon’s school year starts with relaxed COVID-19 rules
When more than 50,000 students in the Portland and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts start class Tuesday, it will feel in large part like a return to pre-COVID norms. School districts are setting their own COVID-19 protocols this fall. In the two Portland-area districts starting Tuesday, masks are mostly optional, COVID-19 quarantines are shorter and far more students are vaccinated than was the case at the start of the 2021 school year.
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
Oregon City makes history electing its first mayor of color
Denyse McGriff made history last week by being the first person of color to be elected mayor of Oregon City.
Channel 6000
Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
WWEEK
Pearl District Italian Marketplace Cooperativa Is Closing Its Doors
Following months of pandemic pivots, Italian-style marketplace Cooperativa is shutting down its sprawling food hall. Chefs Sarah Schafer and Anna Caporael, both formerly of the now-closed Irving Street Kitchen, announced the news today via email. “As you all know, we opened during a time when uncertainty was the only constant,”...
CC Rider plans to cut Portland service
County commissioners will vote soon on Columbia County Rider's proposal to end St. Helens to Portland service.More service cuts are coming for Columbia County Rider. The county's public transit provider plans to cut its last remaining fixed route service: Line 1, which goes between St. Helens and downtown Portland. CC Rider moved operations in-house, with drivers becoming direct county employees instead of employees of a contractor, MTR Western, earlier this summer. Bringing drivers in-house would have been more expensive than using a contractor, but as the contractor's rate increased — more than doubling over three years — county officials decided...
As Forest Grove homeless campers move, their future remains murky
Forest Grove and Washington County agreed to relocate campers off B Street, but permanent solutions are more elusive.Mattina Gately is trying to stay positive. She had been living in a shack with an improvised roof over her head until Forest Grove took action to evict homeless campers from a slice of property off B Street in mid-August. Now Gately is a few hundred yards away in a tent, feeling very far away from that next roof. "I don't want to be here. Now I try to be patient and wait and see what's open. I know there are a couple...
msn.com
This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House
The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
Rite Aid pharmacy in NE Portland temporarily closed without warning last week, patient says
PORTLAND, Oregon — Renae Corbett has been going to the Rite Aid pharmacy at Northeast 60th Avenue and Prescott Street to pick up her medication for the past decade. “I'm on heart medication, diabetes medication and an anti-viral that stops the progression of my disease,” said Corbett. She...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Mormons Leaving Oregon for Idaho and Utah
Last week’s tour of Portland’s most baffling vacancies (“Chasing Ghosts,” WW, Aug. 17) drew plenty of response. But one property drew the most curiosity by far: an item considering the emptying of the Portland Stake Tabernacle of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-say Saints is already WW’s second-most-read story of the year. Perhaps that’s due to the explanation the church’s bishop gave for the closure: Mormons are fleeing Oregon. The numbers support his case. The church’s membership rolls statewide declined 1.5% in the past two years. “They’re moving to Utah and Idaho,” Bishop Dave Noble says. Here’s what our readers had to say:
msn.com
Portland festivals prepare for potential challenges with 'communal disease plan' for fall
The Cheese and Meat Festival is coming to Portland for the first time on November 12. The festival director said this comes after many shifts in other cities over the last two years due to COVID-19. "We spent a lot of time figuring out and pivoting and trying to make...
Oregon’s largest and ever-changing school district faces new problems
The new school year starts in portland next week and students are getting ready for what they hope is a normal school year.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Free and Cheap Days at Portland’s Best Attractions
Here’s how you can see Portland’s best attractions on a budget. It can be expensive to see a city’s best sites. That is not the case for Portland’s best attractions. Many of the top attractions offer complimentary and reduced price days every month. If you have friends coming to town, vacationing in the city or wanting to get a discount on local entertainment, enjoy some of the best free and cheap attractions in Portland.
