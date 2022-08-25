Forest Grove and Washington County agreed to relocate campers off B Street, but permanent solutions are more elusive.Mattina Gately is trying to stay positive. She had been living in a shack with an improvised roof over her head until Forest Grove took action to evict homeless campers from a slice of property off B Street in mid-August. Now Gately is a few hundred yards away in a tent, feeling very far away from that next roof. "I don't want to be here. Now I try to be patient and wait and see what's open. I know there are a couple...

