Police in Michigan Need Help Finding These Two Missing Persons
It's pretty sad that we struggle to keep up with the number of people that seem to go missing nearly every day in the state of Michigan. Police are currently looking for the public's help in finding two people from Michigan. Ernest Rodriguez. 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez has been missing...
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned
Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
Dog Electrocuted After Touching Downed Power Line Ann Arbor
Michigan took a pretty good beating Monday evening after powerful storms ripped through parts of the state. Washtenaw County was one specific area that was affected by the storms. Thousands were left without power after power lines were brought down. While in a backyard, a dog in Ann Arbor was...
Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries
When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
This Is What You Need To Get Married In Michigan
The summer wedding season is coming to an end. This time of year is a lot of fun for so many families as they witness their loved ones take vows for a lifelong commitment. I am ordained. I have been ordained for three years and have officiated plenty of marriages. I am grateful for the opportunity to wed two people in love, both legally within the eyes of the state, and also for Him.
Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake
A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
Is It Legal to Spank a Child in Michigan Schools?
19 U.S. states currently allow public schools to use corporal punishment to discipline children from preschool until they graduate. Is Michigan one of those 19 states?. The discussion of spanking in public schools is a hot topic right now after one school in Missouri is reinstating corporal punishment under a new policy.
First Racially Integrated School In Michigan Started In 1837 By Laura Haviland
We know how the Civil Rights Movement was a huge step forward to the idea of there being equality in the country, but right here in Michigan, more than 100 years before the movement there was a woman who was taking a stand for it. Laura Smith Haviland was described as a Quaker, pacifist, abolitionist, feminist, and suffragist, and did more than her fair share to fight for equality back during the Antebellum era as the Marginal Mennonite Society recalls:
Eight Great Flint Area Locations for Fall Photos With the Family
Unfortunately, fall will officially be here before we know it. Just over three weeks from now, fall will be officially here. Pumpkin spice lovers are thrilled, but golfers and camping enthusiasts are not. Unfortunately, nothing can be done about it as time stops for no one. Even though summer coming...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Eight Michigan Beaches That Are Closed This Weekend – 8/26/22
As we close out another August in Michigan, these beaches are closed this weekend. With some kids already back in school and others starting on Monday, we are down to our last "summer vacation" weekend for 2022. That might mean you want to take the family on one more trip to the beach. If you do, just make sure that the beach you want to go to is open.
Genius or Crazy? A Michigan Man Implants His Car Key in His Hand
Keeping things quick, easy, and simple seems to be a way of life lately. Nobody has time for much anymore, especially fumbling around for your keys. One metro Detroit man took it upon himself to simplify that part of his life by implanting his car key into his hand. Brandon...
Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022
Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
Ready For Fall? 3 of the Best Airbnbs in Michigan to Go Glamping This Fall
The most beautiful season of the year. From the fall leaves, apple picking, apple cider, and warm blankets, fall is my time to thrive!. Fall is also the perfect time for a cabin getaway. I have always wanted to go stay at a cabin to soak in the fall vibes.
Ghost Kitchens – What Are They and Where Are They in Michigan?
Have you ever seen a “ghost kitchen” in your city before? If your answer is no, you may not have looked hard enough. Ghost kitchens really took off from the pandemic, and are essentially restaurants that cook and prepare food without the seating and in-house dining experience. Like a restaurant that only does carryout and delivery.
You’ll Love These Inflatable Amusement Parks In Michigan
Amusement parks are always a thrill. Whether it's the roller coasters or the Ferris Wheels, there's always something fun to do. It's a great way to get to spend time with the family and friends while watching each other embarrass themselves. We have some sweet amusement parks in Michigan like...
