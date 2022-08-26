Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
FC Motown Crowned 2022 NPSL National ChampionsMorristown MinuteMontclair, NJ
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Related
Rising inflation is causing some pet owners to surrender their animals. But there is help available
Animal lovers will often do anything for their pets. But high inflation is forcing some to make difficult decisions when it comes to pet care.
Yonkers Mayor Spano to NYC: Clean up illegal dumping on Major Deegan Expressway
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano is calling on City of New York and its Department of Transportation to clean up of illegal dumping on the Major Deegan Expressway.
Beloved Bridgeport man with kidney disease dies from respiratory infection
A Bridgeport man who spent more than a decade dealing with a kidney disease died Sunday night.
Poughkeepsie firefighter saves man at Disney World
Fire officials say Lt. Paul Bucher was at a restaurant in Disney World when a man stopped breathing and his pulse stopped. Bucher raced to him to do a precordial thump and began chest compressions while medical officials were called.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire severely damages Central Islip home
A home was badly damaged after it went up in flames in Suffolk.
Officials: Hudson County emergency construction off to successful start
A potentially weekslong traffic nightmare is underway in Hudson County.
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted in Rockland County
Ashley Moralez-Pena told News 12 that she and some co-workers were driving to a camp in Spring Valley when they spotted the bear.
Gov. Hochul deploys military to help battle fire in Ulster County state park
This development comes after more than 200 people from over 24 agencies were on the grounds fighting to contain the fire, as well as four helicopters dropping water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Middletown woman sentenced to 12 years for assaulting infant granddaughter
A Middletown woman convicted of assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday.
1,290 stolen catalytic converter thefts in 2022 the focus of emergency meeting in Nassau
Residents say they have had their catalytic converters stolen from their driveways right outside their homes.
News 12
100 black vultures found dead on Sussex County hiking trail; officials say bird flu to blame
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area. The affected portion runs from Route 94 to Morris Farms Road in Lafayette. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the birds died from the bird flu. The New...
Rockland County could charge residents extra for water use amid droughts
Rockland County residents could be charged extra money if they use more water than they’re supposed to as the region continues to struggle with ongoing drought conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYPD: Suspect on the loose after subway slashing in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for a suspect linked to a Sunday subway assault at the Bedford Avenue station.
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized following Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport police responded to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday.
Police: West Hempstead man shot, killed in the Bronx
The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of East 214th Street and Wilson Avenue.
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
News 12's Noëlle Lilley is in the Alert Center discussing the proposal made by the Committee on Public Safety and other city officials to make Times Square a sensitive area where guns will not be allowed.
Emergency construction on Route 440 in Hudson County begins
Crews have begun emergency construction on Route 440 in Hudson County – a project that is expected to leave parts of the road closed for at least two weeks.
News 12
Police: Brooklyn man faces charges from weekend stabbing in Peekskill
A Brooklyn man is facing charges stemming from a weekend stabbing in Peekskill. According to police, 26-year-old Ramcess Pierre-Louis was charged with assault. They say two men were stabbed in the parking lot at 5 John Walsh Blvd. just before 3 a.m. Sunday. The victims, both 24 and from Peekskill,...
Fire breaks out overnight in Orange County
According to Google Maps, that's the New Vernon Tavern on the corner of New Vernon Road and Robbin Road.
Suffolk police: Huntington Station man was targeted in front-door fatal shooting
Roquez Villalta Jimenez, known to his family and friends as Willy, was gunned down at 11:30 p.m. and died at a hospital a short time later, according to Det. Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer.
Comments / 0