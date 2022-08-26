ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma police: Windsor Drive home where woman found with body of her mother ‘filled with clutter’

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktXAp_0hVgjH0J00

Petaluma police found a shocking scene earlier this week inside the two-story, white house along Windsor Drive where they say a woman had been living with the decomposing remains of her mother for more than a year.

The home was “filled with clutter, trash and boxes from floor to ceiling,” police Lt. Jeremy Walsh said Thursday. “Small, almost (impassable) paths were carved out of the debris and created some challenges for the officers when they went inside the home.”

The mother’s body was found on a couch in the living room, Walsh said, adding, “Other than the living conditions inside the home, there was no unusual or obvious cause of death.”

A short time after they found the body, Walsh said, the responding police officers were “shocked to hear a female voice calling out from a bedroom.”

“After a slow and methodical process of clearing the debris, officers were able to safely get her out of the room and ultimately transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” Walsh said. “

The gravity of the situation had triggered a preexisting medical condition but she was mobile, able to communicate and cooperate with officials and overall, appeared in good health, Walsh said.

Petaluma police were called to the home Tuesday after a request for a well-being check on the middle-aged woman who lived there who reportedly had not been seen for sometime.

Walsh said the welfare check was for the daughter. He added that the caller “indicated the elderly mother ‘used’ to live at the house but hadn’t been seen in over a year. The adult daughter hadn’t been seen in weeks and the (accumulation) of packages on the porch caused them to be concerned for her (the daughter’s) welfare.”

Walsh said based on statements the daughter has made to investigators she had not left the house since March 2020. She told officers her mother died of natural causes in April 2021.

“All her living essentials were ordered online,” Walsh said, adding that they were “being delivered to the home. This included daily meal deliveries.”

Authorities have not yet released the name of the deceased woman or the daughter.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office is continuing to work to positively identify the body and determine a cause of death.

Walsh said the investigation is still in its early stages and detectives “obviously have a lot of questions and a lot of work still to do on this ...”

He said investigators “will be looking into the circumstances (surrounding the mother’s) death, reviewing any available medical history, trying to locate any surviving friends or relatives for interviews, why exactly was her death never reported...”

He added that they also will be looking into financial records to determine if the mother continued to receive benefits after she died and if those were “inappropriately used.”

Investigators are also looking into whether there was any criminal negligence by the daughter as she was her mother’s sole caregiver when she was alive. Investigators will determine if her “actions or inactions ... contributed to (her mother’s) deterioration and ultimate death.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County

SANTA ROSA  -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested

(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Man Fires Gun into the Air During Santa Rosa Road Rage Incident

A man is behind bars on suspicion of firing a gun into the air, then pointing it at another driver during a road rage incident in Santa Rosa. The man was arrested in Willits in Mendocino County following Monday afternoon’s incident. He’s accused of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a gun. Authorities say the suspect and another driver were brake-checking each other near Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. The suspect is accused of then getting out of his car, firing at least two rounds into the air, and pointing the gun at the other driver before taking off. A short time later, a passerby reported seeing a handgun that had been thrown in the street in the area. Investigators think that was the gun the road rage suspect used.
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
One Green Planet

Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead

This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
VALLEJO, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident that Led to a Shooting

This is a press release from the Santa Rosa Police. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 12:11 pm, the Santa Rosa Police Department received several 9-1-1 calls about...
FORTUNA, CA
ksro.com

Cotati Man Chases and Stabs Woman

A man is behind bars on suspicion of attempted murder, after allegedly chasing down and stabbing his girlfriend in Cotati. Sixty-six-year-old Jesus Suazo is accused of stabbing the woman Saturday afternoon, after she ran away from him and tried to get help from a neighbor. A woman called 911, reporting another woman had knocked on her door while being stabbed. The victim is expected to survive her wounds. Detectives say she and Suazo live together.
COTATI, CA
crimevoice.com

Juveniles Arrested for Allegedly Bringing a Ghost Gun onto School Grounds

Originally Published by: Sonoma Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “A 12-year-old, 13-year-old, and an adult were arrested for possessing a loaded “ghost gun” on school grounds. At about 9:33 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Cardinal Newman High School, located at 4320 Ursuline Road, Santa Rosa, for a kid with...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Clutter#Drive Home#Windsor Drive
KRON4 News

Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Police rescue injured deer crawling on freeway

SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo police rescued an injured deer crawling onto a freeway on-ramp, according to a Facebook post from the department. “Earlier this morning, one of our officers spotted an injured deer on his way home,” the post begins. “As the deer was crawling onto the freeway on-ramp, our graveyard crew sprung […]
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in Marin Highway 101 collision during morning commute

SAUSALITO --  A person walking in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down three of the four lanes and backing up the morning commute.The CHP said its dispatch center got calls reporting drivers were being forced to take action to avoid a person wearing a dark hoodie in the roadway.A short time later, the agency got a call that the pedestrian had been struck around 4:35 a.m.Investigators said a Dodge Caravan was traveling in the No. 3 lane when the man apparently stepped in front of the vehicle and was struck.  He was declared dead at the scene. The driver stopped and was cooperating with the CHP.A SigAlert was issued at 5:26 a.m. as 3 southbound lanes heading to the Golden Gate Bridge and into San Francisco were blocked off by the investigation. The Marin County coroner was also dispatched to the scene.The three lanes reopened at 7:25 a.m.The fatal collision remains under investigation. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 
SAUSALITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for DUI, possession of loaded gun

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested during a traffic stop early Sunday morning for DUI and possession of a loaded gun, according to Santa Rosa Police. At around 1:15 a.m., a sergeant conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations about fifteen minutes after a report of hearing possible gunshots. The driver, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island

At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting, stabbing mark violent weekend on BART

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police are still searching for two people who attacked two people at two different Bay Area Rapid Transit stations over the weekend. One of the victims died from the attack. The latest incident happened in San Francisco yesterday when two men were seen arguing at 24th Street Mission BART station. One man […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
5K+
Followers
295
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy