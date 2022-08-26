Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
packinsider.com
THUNDERCATS: Episode 4 with NC State RB Jordan Houston
Look out world, if you haven’t checked out the THUNDERCATS interview series on NC State’s social media, then you’re missing out. Strength coach, Dantonio “Thunder” Burnette’s kids surprise NC State football players with a hard-hitting interview session. This week it’s Jordan Houston who gets on the hot seat. Check it out.
packinsider.com
NC State Football Looking to Break Longest Current Conference Championship Drought in ACC in 2022
The monkey is on the back of the NC State football program, and it’s been on there for quite some time. Heading into the 2022 season, the Wolfpack currently hold the longest conference championship drought in the ACC. Italics: Louisville, Syracuse, Boston College and Miami’s last conference championships were...
packinsider.com
NC State Football Looking to Correct Woes Down in Greenville
NC State might hold an 18-13 edge over East Carolina in the series between the two in-state rivals, but the Pirates have had their way against the Wolfpack down in Greenville. NC State has only won 1 of the 4 matchups against East Carolina down East. The lone Wolfpack victory...
packinsider.com
2023 Center Braden Pierce Schedules Official Visit to NC State
2023 Center Braden Pierce (7’0″/230) will be taking an Official Visit to NC State on September 17th. Pierece took an Official Visit to East Carolina in November of last year. Pierce was originally a part of the 2022 recruiting class, but has decided to play for IMG Academy’s...
packinsider.com
Conor Kelly’s Hat Trick Leads NC State Men’s Soccer to a 4-0 W Over Wofford
The NC State Men’s Soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season last night, defeating Wofford 4-0. The Wolfpack were led by Graduate Transfer (Duke) Midfielder Conor Kelly’s Hat Trick (3 goals), and Junior Transfer (La Salle) Forward Junior Nare scored his first goal in Red & White.
packinsider.com
4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker Schedules Official Visit to NC State
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″175) has scheduled an Official Visit to NC State on September 3rd, according to Joe Tipton of ON3. Parker will also be taking an Official to Oklahoma State this weekend, and took one to Georgetown this past weekend (8/26). Parker also holds...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Drake Thomas is the Highest Graded Returning Linebacker in College Football
NC State Linebacker Drake Thomas is the highest graded returning Linebacker in College Football in 2022 according to ProFootballFocus. What makes this stat all the more impressive, is the fact that Thomas at one point or another played all three linebacker positions in the Wolfpack’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme due to the injuries of Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson. It takes a high football IQ to play the three different positions, let alone play all of them well enough to finish the season with an overall grade of 80.0 according to ProFootballFocus.
packinsider.com
NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 2 Report
This past weekend marked the 2nd week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen had 6 receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown, and he also added a 1-yard touchdown run in Havelock’s 62-0 victory over West Carteret.
packinsider.com
#21 NC State & #11 Georgetown End in a 2-2 Tie
NC State’s 21st ranked Women’s Soccer team held their own tonight against the 11th ranked Georgetown Hoyas on Doak Field, with the game ending in a 2-2 tie. At halftime, neither team had put a ball through the net. One minute into the 2nd half, Senior Forward Jameese...
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Soccer Moves Up to #17 in Top Drawer Soccer Top-25
The NC State Women’s Soccer team moved up 4 spots in the Top Drawer Soccer Top-25 this week, after defeating Campbell 1-0, and tying #10 Georgetown (now #13), landing at #17. (TDS) The Wolfpack will hit the road this Thursday night, playing a match at Elon at 7pm.
