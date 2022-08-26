ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

THUNDERCATS: Episode 4 with NC State RB Jordan Houston

Look out world, if you haven’t checked out the THUNDERCATS interview series on NC State’s social media, then you’re missing out. Strength coach, Dantonio “Thunder” Burnette’s kids surprise NC State football players with a hard-hitting interview session. This week it’s Jordan Houston who gets on the hot seat. Check it out.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Football Looking to Correct Woes Down in Greenville

NC State might hold an 18-13 edge over East Carolina in the series between the two in-state rivals, but the Pirates have had their way against the Wolfpack down in Greenville. NC State has only won 1 of the 4 matchups against East Carolina down East. The lone Wolfpack victory...
GREENVILLE, NC
packinsider.com

2023 Center Braden Pierce Schedules Official Visit to NC State

2023 Center Braden Pierce (7’0″/230) will be taking an Official Visit to NC State on September 17th. Pierece took an Official Visit to East Carolina in November of last year. Pierce was originally a part of the 2022 recruiting class, but has decided to play for IMG Academy’s...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker Schedules Official Visit to NC State

4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″175) has scheduled an Official Visit to NC State on September 3rd, according to Joe Tipton of ON3. Parker will also be taking an Official to Oklahoma State this weekend, and took one to Georgetown this past weekend (8/26). Parker also holds...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s Drake Thomas is the Highest Graded Returning Linebacker in College Football

NC State Linebacker Drake Thomas is the highest graded returning Linebacker in College Football in 2022 according to ProFootballFocus. What makes this stat all the more impressive, is the fact that Thomas at one point or another played all three linebacker positions in the Wolfpack’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme due to the injuries of Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson. It takes a high football IQ to play the three different positions, let alone play all of them well enough to finish the season with an overall grade of 80.0 according to ProFootballFocus.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 2 Report

This past weekend marked the 2nd week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen had 6 receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown, and he also added a 1-yard touchdown run in Havelock’s 62-0 victory over West Carteret.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

#21 NC State & #11 Georgetown End in a 2-2 Tie

NC State’s 21st ranked Women’s Soccer team held their own tonight against the 11th ranked Georgetown Hoyas on Doak Field, with the game ending in a 2-2 tie. At halftime, neither team had put a ball through the net. One minute into the 2nd half, Senior Forward Jameese...
RALEIGH, NC

