Commerce City, CO

KDVR.com

Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden

If you are looking for something new to do this labor Day Weekend check out the new Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden debuting their new 10,000 square-foot family friendly beer garden in Louisville. Doors open this weekend with tons of food, fun and celebrations.
LOUISVILLE, CO
KDVR.com

E-bike rebate event coming next week

The popularity of electric bikes is growing in the metro area and the next City of Denver E-bike rebate event is Sept. 6. 2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside …. Be the Match: Man battling cancer meets life-saving …. Affordable Arts Festival makes art accessible. 90s with isolated...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Disabled woman concerned about safety at Castle Rock apartment

A disabled resident in Castle Rock said it has taken months to have stairs at her apartment repaired. Shaul Turner reports. Disabled woman concerned about safety at Castle Rock …. Affidavit reveals details in grisly Greeley murder. 90 degree heat to last late into summer. Why are so few women...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KDVR.com

Superior Target reopening after Marshall fire

The target heavily damaged in connection to the fire has officially reopened. Affidavit reveals details in grisly Greeley murder. Why are so few women applying to be Denver police?. Denver-area hospitals look to help addicts toward …. Denver police arrest 3 in Ma Kaing shooting. Dougco county commissioner Pridefest controversy.
SUPERIOR, CO
KDVR.com

Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves

Police are searching for two women in connection to shoplifting makeup. Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves. Local: proposed JeffCo library will hurt community. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KDVR.com

Dougco county commissioner Pridefest controversy

The Douglas County commissioner is seeking to ban future Pride events. Local: proposed JeffCo library will hurt community. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction crisis. DPD arrest 4 in shooting that killed...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Weld County officials pay raises in question

The reasoning behind the proposed Weld County officials salary increase was explained. Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves. Community works to stop construction harming prairie …. Accident at DougCo PrideFest stirs controversy about …. Disabled woman concerned about safety at Castle Rock …. Hot days ahead with mostly...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Safe kids top priority in DPD's school zone enforcement

With children returning to school in the metro, DPD is calling attention to driver safety in school zones. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. KOA’s Benjamin Allbright breaks down Broncos moves. Family of murdered Loveland woman want answers. Proposed Jeffco library opposed by residents. Where...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside shooting

A shooting that occurred in Denver overnight left four victims with gunshot wounds, two of which were juveniles. 2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside …. Family, friends remember 22-year-old killed in Greeley. Employees terrified after daytime break-in at human …. Local cars target of national TikTok challenge encouraging...
DENVER, CO

