Aurora man convicted, faces new charges after attacking victim during trialHeather WillardAurora, CO
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for helpDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver proclamation decries criminalization of drugs, incarcerationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver launches Business Navigator Program with federal moneyMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
KDVR.com
Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden
If you are looking for something new to do this labor Day Weekend check out the new Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden debuting their new 10,000 square-foot family friendly beer garden in Louisville. Doors open this weekend with tons of food, fun and celebrations.
KDVR.com
Community works to stop construction harming prairie dogs outside of Parker Walgreens
Community members and city officials are taking action to stop construction work at a Walgreens in Parker after contractors graded over prairie dog burrows. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
E-bike rebate event coming next week
The popularity of electric bikes is growing in the metro area and the next City of Denver E-bike rebate event is Sept. 6. 2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside …. Be the Match: Man battling cancer meets life-saving …. Affordable Arts Festival makes art accessible. 90s with isolated...
KDVR.com
Disabled woman concerned about safety at Castle Rock apartment
A disabled resident in Castle Rock said it has taken months to have stairs at her apartment repaired. Shaul Turner reports. Disabled woman concerned about safety at Castle Rock …. Affidavit reveals details in grisly Greeley murder. 90 degree heat to last late into summer. Why are so few women...
KDVR.com
Superior Target reopening after Marshall fire
The target heavily damaged in connection to the fire has officially reopened. Affidavit reveals details in grisly Greeley murder. Why are so few women applying to be Denver police?. Denver-area hospitals look to help addicts toward …. Denver police arrest 3 in Ma Kaing shooting. Dougco county commissioner Pridefest controversy.
KDVR.com
Why are so few women applying to be Denver police?
Denver women do not appear to want to be a part of the Denver police department based on application numbers over the last few years. DJ Summers breaks down the trend.
KDVR.com
Denver to end homeless hotel program implemented during COVID
Some of Denver's most vulnerable residents have been living in hotels since the COVID pandemic, but more than 100 recently were given notice that will be coming to an end soon. Gabrielle Franklin has more.
KDVR.com
Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves
Police are searching for two women in connection to shoplifting makeup. Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves. Local: proposed JeffCo library will hurt community. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction...
KDVR.com
Dougco county commissioner Pridefest controversy
The Douglas County commissioner is seeking to ban future Pride events. Local: proposed JeffCo library will hurt community. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction crisis. DPD arrest 4 in shooting that killed...
KDVR.com
Family of murdered Loveland woman want answers
Chantell R. Wilkes, 49, was found dead in a Loveland river on the morning of August 22, 2022. Her brother shares his shock after the tragedy.
KDVR.com
Employees terrified after daytime break-in at human services building
An anonymous Denver Human Services employee emailed the Problem Solvers about a few scary incidents at the Denver Human Services building that occurred this month. Joshua Short reports.
KDVR.com
Vigil planned for woman killed and left in her car
A woman was assaulted and killed then her body was left in her car in Greeley over the weekend. FOX31's Gabby Easterwood talked to her family ahead of a vigil.
KDVR.com
Real estate agents focus on real-world situations in self-defense classes
A Denver area real estate agent who has been increasingly concerned with her safety while showing listings to people she has never met decided to learn how to defend herself. Dan Daru reports.
KDVR.com
Family, friends remember 22-year-old killed in Greeley
A vigil was hold at NOCO Nutrition to remember and honor Angie Vega who was sexually assaulted and killed on Friday night after her shift. Greg Nieto reports.
KDVR.com
Weld County officials pay raises in question
The reasoning behind the proposed Weld County officials salary increase was explained. Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves. Community works to stop construction harming prairie …. Accident at DougCo PrideFest stirs controversy about …. Disabled woman concerned about safety at Castle Rock …. Hot days ahead with mostly...
KDVR.com
Safe kids top priority in DPD's school zone enforcement
With children returning to school in the metro, DPD is calling attention to driver safety in school zones. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. KOA’s Benjamin Allbright breaks down Broncos moves. Family of murdered Loveland woman want answers. Proposed Jeffco library opposed by residents. Where...
KDVR.com
2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside shooting
A shooting that occurred in Denver overnight left four victims with gunshot wounds, two of which were juveniles. 2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside …. Family, friends remember 22-year-old killed in Greeley. Employees terrified after daytime break-in at human …. Local cars target of national TikTok challenge encouraging...
KDVR.com
1 dead, 3 injured in weekend shooting
One man was killed in a shooting over the weekend in the Sunnyside neighborhood. Jim Hooley reports.
KDVR.com
Family seeks answers after Greeley woman's murder
The family of a woman killed in Greeley on Friday night is speaking out, saying that she was a joy in their lives. Gabby Easterwood.
KDVR.com
Denverites are losing hundreds of guns a year to criminals
Colorado law charges gun owners with a misdemeanor if their failure to securely store a firearm allows the weapon to land in a juvenile’s hands. In Denver, hundreds of weapons have fallen into thieves’ hands.
