CoinDesk
Elon Musk Sends Second Letter Terminating Twitter Deal; Crypto.com Reportedly Suing User After Mistakenly Sending $10M Refund
"The Hash" team discusses Tesla CEO Elon Musk sending a second letter calling off his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Plus, a closer look at Crypto.com's reported lawsuit against a user after it mistakenly sent a refund of $10 million instead of $100.
