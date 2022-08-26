ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FOX Sports

Justin Verlander to injured list: What it means for Astros, AL Cy Young race

For a half-decade, Justin Verlander has waged a successful and admirable battle against the inevitability of time. Whereas most big-league hurlers see their effectiveness slide as they age into their mid-to-late 30s, Verlander has remained one of the game’s most dominant pitchers, even at age 39. His resurgence this...
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Hiura homer late, Brewers rally past Pirates 7-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and Keston Hiura connected for a game-ending shot in the ninth as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 on Monday night. Hiura, who replaced injured first baseman Rowdy Tellez in the fourth,...
FOX Sports

D-backs exercise '23 option for manager Torey Lovullo

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season. The D-backs announced on Tuesday that they've exercised the club option on Lovullo's contract for 2023. The move comes one day after the biggest comeback win in franchise history: Arizona was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning against the Phillies before rallying for a 13-7 victory.
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Houston Astros and the Dodgers stay on top | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander gives us his latest MLB Power Rankings with Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers still at the top with the Houston Astros close behind with their amazing pitching staff with Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez. The New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Yankees, and the Seattle Mariners are making this week’s list.
FOX Sports

Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman is already MLB's best catcher

Adley Rutschman is already the best catcher in baseball. The magic happens at least once a game — but only if you're paying attention. It's not particularly sexy or eye-catching, but on a daily basis, the Orioles' rookie catcher does something downright remarkable at the plate: He doesn't swing.
FOX Sports

Should Odell Beckham Jr. re-sign with Rams or reunite with Giants?

Odell Beckham Jr. got Big Blue faithful going after responding "we’ll see" to a fan's suggestion that he should return to the New York Giants this season. "I do miss my damn squad! Wanted to win a ring for that city," he wrote. Beckham, 29, spent the first four...
FOX Sports

Is Giants RB Saquon Barkley really back to his old self?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley took a handoff in the Giants' practice against the Jets last week, and took a step back in time. He ran to the outside, right at Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, the No. 4 pick in the draft, who looked ready for an open-field tackle. Then, in a flash, Barkley stepped left and then cut right, and before the rookie could even blink, Barkley was gone.
