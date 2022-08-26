Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
Justin Verlander to injured list: What it means for Astros, AL Cy Young race
For a half-decade, Justin Verlander has waged a successful and admirable battle against the inevitability of time. Whereas most big-league hurlers see their effectiveness slide as they age into their mid-to-late 30s, Verlander has remained one of the game’s most dominant pitchers, even at age 39. His resurgence this...
FOX Sports
Tony Gonsolin to injured list: What latest hit to Dodgers’ rotation means
Walker Buehler for the season and await the return of Clayton Kershaw from the injured list. Now, they must absorb another significant late-season absence in their league-leading rotation. All-Star Tony Gonsolin, who leads the majors with 16 wins and paces the National League with a 2.10 ERA and 0.87 WHIP,...
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals' rookie superlatives including best hair with Bobby Witt Jr. | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander sits down with Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. to get his Royals’ Rookie Report Card. He hands out the rookie superlatives such as who has the best hair, who is the smartest, who is the weirdest and more!
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Hiura homer late, Brewers rally past Pirates 7-5
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and Keston Hiura connected for a game-ending shot in the ninth as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 on Monday night. Hiura, who replaced injured first baseman Rowdy Tellez in the fourth,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
D-backs exercise '23 option for manager Torey Lovullo
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season. The D-backs announced on Tuesday that they've exercised the club option on Lovullo's contract for 2023. The move comes one day after the biggest comeback win in franchise history: Arizona was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning against the Phillies before rallying for a 13-7 victory.
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Houston Astros and the Dodgers stay on top | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives us his latest MLB Power Rankings with Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers still at the top with the Houston Astros close behind with their amazing pitching staff with Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez. The New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Yankees, and the Seattle Mariners are making this week’s list.
FOX Sports
Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman is already MLB's best catcher
Adley Rutschman is already the best catcher in baseball. The magic happens at least once a game — but only if you're paying attention. It's not particularly sexy or eye-catching, but on a daily basis, the Orioles' rookie catcher does something downright remarkable at the plate: He doesn't swing.
FOX Sports
Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Jordan Hicks' mind-blowing two-seamer
As the playoff races heat up, so does the pitching. And there’s plenty of heat in my filthiest pitches from this week!. 1. Jordan Hicks’ mind-blowing, 101 mph two-seamer movement. I’m not sure what you do with this pitch other than hope that it’s a ball. Look at...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Japan Baseball traditions that NEED to be adopted in America | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander shares 5 things that MLB should adopt from baseball in Japan! Ben describes the incredible firework show DURING the game, away team jerseys being sold, cheer leaders, the environment and fan experience, and of course the beer girls!
MLB・
FOX Sports
Should Odell Beckham Jr. re-sign with Rams or reunite with Giants?
Odell Beckham Jr. got Big Blue faithful going after responding "we’ll see" to a fan's suggestion that he should return to the New York Giants this season. "I do miss my damn squad! Wanted to win a ring for that city," he wrote. Beckham, 29, spent the first four...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Is Giants RB Saquon Barkley really back to his old self?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley took a handoff in the Giants' practice against the Jets last week, and took a step back in time. He ran to the outside, right at Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, the No. 4 pick in the draft, who looked ready for an open-field tackle. Then, in a flash, Barkley stepped left and then cut right, and before the rookie could even blink, Barkley was gone.
NFL・
Comments / 0