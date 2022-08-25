ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Dougco county commissioner Pridefest controversy

The Douglas County commissioner is seeking to ban future Pride events. Local: proposed JeffCo library will hurt community. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction crisis. DPD arrest 4 in shooting that killed...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Weld County officials pay raises in question

The reasoning behind the proposed Weld County officials salary increase was explained. Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves. Community works to stop construction harming prairie …. Accident at DougCo PrideFest stirs controversy about …. Disabled woman concerned about safety at Castle Rock …. Hot days ahead with mostly...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Affidavit reveals details in grisly Greeley murder

Angie Vega was brutally murdered in Greeley while working. An affidavit for the suspect reveals disturbing details. Affidavit reveals details in grisly Greeley murder. KOA’s Benjamin Allbright breaks down Broncos moves. Family of murdered Loveland woman want answers. Proposed Jeffco library opposed by residents. Where you might be overcharged...
GREELEY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
City
Aurora, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com

Deadly Sunnyside party shooting

A man was shot and killed, and a woman and two girls were injured in a shooting at a party in the Sunnyside neighborhood overnight. 2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside …. Be the Match: Man battling cancer meets life-saving …. Affordable Arts Festival makes art accessible. 90s...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves

Police are searching for two women in connection to shoplifting makeup. Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves. Local: proposed JeffCo library will hurt community. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KDVR.com

2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside shooting

A shooting that occurred in Denver overnight left four victims with gunshot wounds, two of which were juveniles. 2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside …. Family, friends remember 22-year-old killed in Greeley. Employees terrified after daytime break-in at human …. Local cars target of national TikTok challenge encouraging...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver school speed zone enforcement

To keep kids safe DPD is stepping up enforcement around school zones to catch speeders. KOA’s Benjamin Allbright breaks down Broncos moves. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction crisis. DPD arrest...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

E-bike rebate event coming next week

The popularity of electric bikes is growing in the metro area and the next City of Denver E-bike rebate event is Sept. 6. 2 juveniles, 2 adults shot in overnight Sunnyside …. Be the Match: Man battling cancer meets life-saving …. Affordable Arts Festival makes art accessible. 90s with isolated...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden

If you are looking for something new to do this labor Day Weekend check out the new Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden debuting their new 10,000 square-foot family friendly beer garden in Louisville. Doors open this weekend with tons of food, fun and celebrations.
LOUISVILLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy