NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
packinsider.com
THUNDERCATS: Episode 4 with NC State RB Jordan Houston
Look out world, if you haven’t checked out the THUNDERCATS interview series on NC State’s social media, then you’re missing out. Strength coach, Dantonio “Thunder” Burnette’s kids surprise NC State football players with a hard-hitting interview session. This week it’s Jordan Houston who gets on the hot seat. Check it out.
NC State vs. East Carolina football preview, prediction
Week 1 of the college football schedule is here as No. 13 NC State opens on the road against East Carolina on Saturday. The Wolfpack finished second in the division behind Wake a year ago, but have a shot at making the ACC title game this season. Here's what you need to know about this weekend's ...
packinsider.com
4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker Schedules Official Visit to NC State
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″175) has scheduled an Official Visit to NC State on September 3rd, according to Joe Tipton of ON3. Parker will also be taking an Official to Oklahoma State this weekend, and took one to Georgetown this past weekend (8/26). Parker also holds...
Raleigh native Ari Chambers turns her love for women's sports into new WNBA basketball
A new WNBA Wilson basketball design shines a bright light on the city of Raleigh. It’s because of Raleigh native Ari Chambers, now a well-known WNBA host and successful business woman. The effort is part of Chambers' mission to boost women’s sports as well as her own hometown.
packinsider.com
NC State Football Looking to Break Longest Current Conference Championship Drought in ACC in 2022
The monkey is on the back of the NC State football program, and it’s been on there for quite some time. Heading into the 2022 season, the Wolfpack currently hold the longest conference championship drought in the ACC. Italics: Louisville, Syracuse, Boston College and Miami’s last conference championships were...
NC State looks to end curse that has defined college football in North Carolina
NC State ... stuff ... has defined Wolfpack athletics for the much of the past four decades. Now there’s the most dangerous thing of all: hope that the futility might just end.
wunc.org
PHOTOS: FAMU brings tradition, band to football clash in Chapel Hill
Just a smattering of college football games were played this past weekend in what has become known as "Week Zero" of the sport. One of them was in Chapel Hill, as the UNC Tar Heels hosted the Florida A&M Rattlers in a Saturday night clash televised by the ACC Network.
packinsider.com
Conor Kelly’s Hat Trick Leads NC State Men’s Soccer to a 4-0 W Over Wofford
The NC State Men’s Soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season last night, defeating Wofford 4-0. The Wolfpack were led by Graduate Transfer (Duke) Midfielder Conor Kelly’s Hat Trick (3 goals), and Junior Transfer (La Salle) Forward Junior Nare scored his first goal in Red & White.
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Soccer Moves Up to #17 in Top Drawer Soccer Top-25
The NC State Women’s Soccer team moved up 4 spots in the Top Drawer Soccer Top-25 this week, after defeating Campbell 1-0, and tying #10 Georgetown (now #13), landing at #17. (TDS) The Wolfpack will hit the road this Thursday night, playing a match at Elon at 7pm.
Goldsboro, August 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Princeton High School soccer team will have a game with Rosewood High School on August 29, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
cbs17
Couple donates land for Durham ATV club to build trails, help keep riders off streets
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham ATV Club is preparing to build new trails for ATV and dirt bike riders with the help of a donation of land from a couple in Rougemont, North Carolina. Jamal Lewis is president of the Southern Soul ATV Club, a group of ATV...
msn.com
Bomb explodes behind a CVS in Fayetteville, NC [VIDEO]
Bomb explodes behind CVS in Fayetteville NC Clearly, it is not as safe as it used to be. Perhaps, it was never safe, at all, and circumstances nowadays are only making this more evident. But, there are all kinds of tragedies happening in all kinds of places. Tonight, Fayetteville, North Carolina was the scene of […]
North Carolina mom arrested for murder of her 2 toddler daughters, officials say
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of two toddlers Saturday.
North Carolina man who needed quarters ends up with quarter-million lottery prize
A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars.
chapelboro.com
Alcohol Law Enforcement Charges 1 UNC Student; Photo Sparks Social Media Outrage
Alcohol Law Enforcement agents with the state division charged a UNC student in Chapel Hill Thursday night for purchasing alcohol with a fake ID — before a photo of the incident sparked confusion and criticism on social media. A statement from the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to Chapelboro on...
cbs17
Carjacking and stabbing reported in broad-daylight near NC Central in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near North Carolina Central University Sunday morning. Police said at 10:24 a.m., a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near East Lawson Street and Alston Street. It is unknown if the two incidents are related. Police did...
Drivers honor Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd with memorial ride on I-440
Raleigh, N.C. — Many gathered to honor fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd with a memorial ride on Sunday morning. Vehicles were lining up at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh. From there, the convoy traveled around I-440 with many vehicles carrying flags waving from...
6-year-old student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount family says they’re still recovering from their panic after their 6-year-old son went missing from his elementary school on the first day of classes. Mason Wade was found after being unaccounted for for around four hours on Monday evening. Wade’s grandmother,...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
