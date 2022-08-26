ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

THUNDERCATS: Episode 4 with NC State RB Jordan Houston

Look out world, if you haven’t checked out the THUNDERCATS interview series on NC State’s social media, then you’re missing out. Strength coach, Dantonio “Thunder” Burnette’s kids surprise NC State football players with a hard-hitting interview session. This week it’s Jordan Houston who gets on the hot seat. Check it out.
packinsider.com

4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker Schedules Official Visit to NC State

4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″175) has scheduled an Official Visit to NC State on September 3rd, according to Joe Tipton of ON3. Parker will also be taking an Official to Oklahoma State this weekend, and took one to Georgetown this past weekend (8/26). Parker also holds...
wunc.org

PHOTOS: FAMU brings tradition, band to football clash in Chapel Hill

Just a smattering of college football games were played this past weekend in what has become known as "Week Zero" of the sport. One of them was in Chapel Hill, as the UNC Tar Heels hosted the Florida A&M Rattlers in a Saturday night clash televised by the ACC Network.
msn.com

Bomb explodes behind a CVS in Fayetteville, NC [VIDEO]

Bomb explodes behind CVS in Fayetteville NC Clearly, it is not as safe as it used to be. Perhaps, it was never safe, at all, and circumstances nowadays are only making this more evident. But, there are all kinds of tragedies happening in all kinds of places. Tonight, Fayetteville, North Carolina was the scene of […]
chapelboro.com

Alcohol Law Enforcement Charges 1 UNC Student; Photo Sparks Social Media Outrage

Alcohol Law Enforcement agents with the state division charged a UNC student in Chapel Hill Thursday night for purchasing alcohol with a fake ID — before a photo of the incident sparked confusion and criticism on social media. A statement from the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to Chapelboro on...
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
