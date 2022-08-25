Read full article on original website
Butch Jones kicks off A-State game week with Monday SBC zoom press conference
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s finally game week for Arkansas State football. Head football coach Butch Jones met the media Monday morning in the Sun Belt zoom press conference. He revealed a couple injury updates for the Red Wolves. A-State freshman linebacker Javante Mackey will be out for the...
Greene County Tech wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/26/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on August 26th, 2022. 1,908 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Greene County Tech beat Wynne by 187 votes, Brookland finished 3rd. Camden Farmer rifles to Connor Gerrish, the screen is open and then some, Gerrish takes off 63 yards for the touchdown. GCT beats Paragould 35-0 in The Bell Game.
2022 FFN Extra Point: Marked Tree
We can’t get to every stadium every Friday. That means more storylines. It’s time for the FFN Extra Point. Marked Tree made a 3 hour road trip to Hector and came back with a 54-19 victory. Mind you we were tied at 12 at intermission. The Indians took an 18-12 lead after 3 quarters. Waylon Dunn’s crew scored 36 points in the final frame to start 1-0.
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/26/22)
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on August 26th, 2022. Wynne (Cobey Davis go-ahead TD) Nominee #1 is Wynne. Cobey Davis gives the Yellowjackets the lead before the half. They beat Marion 21 - 10 in the FFN Game of the Week.
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
Aug. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We can’t rule out a shower or two today but the highest rain chances are behind us until over Labor Day weekend. Instead, we’re waiting for lower humidity to arrive Wednesday morning.
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
Future sports complex brings traffic concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement of a location for a new sports complex comes some local residents who are a little hesitant about what their streets might look like. At a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports...
Land donation resolution moves to full council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A special project in Northeast Arkansas is a step closer to getting approval. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Jonesboro Public Services Council Committee moved a resolution to the full council, in which the city would accept a land donation of about 24 acres in memory of Beatrice Lynch Sloan.
Arkansas Man Gets 20 Years In Plea Deal For Quincy Kidnapping
An Arkansas man pled guilty on Friday to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Adams County Circuit Court in relation to a kidnapping from Quincy last summer. 40 year old Mario Mason of Turrell, Arkansas was sentenced by Judge Amy Lannerd to two 10 year sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will be served consecutively. Illinois’ Truth in Sentencing requires Mason to serve at least 85% of his sentence.
4-year-old boy at center of Arkansas Amber Alert found safe, officials say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Law enforcement in Arkansas had issued an Amber Alert for a child whose mother had allegedly threatened to harm the child. The West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Caleb Johnson sometime Monday afternoon, a release said. A spokesperson for the...
Trial continued in 2021 murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The murder trial for a Craighead County man accused of killing another man has been pushed back to later this year. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a circuit judge set a Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 trial date for Logan Murray. Murray was charged with first-degree...
County fair not hosting carnival rides, adds additional events
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas County fair will look different this year. With a significant piece of the puzzle missing at this year’s Randolph County Fair, its committee has been working on adding events that will keep the public entertained. County Fair Executives decided in the...
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
City opens voting for popular holiday parade theme
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A city in Greene County is asking citizens what they think the theme of this year’s Christmas parade should be. Downtown Paragould is asking citizens to comment on a Facebook post to help them decide what the official 2022 Christmas Parade theme should be. There...
Craighead County school lane closure
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -A Brookland school will be temporarily closing a lane of traffic. On Aug. 29 Brookland Elementary school will start construction on the inside lane of the car line from the Pre-K entrance to the retention pond. According to the media release from Brookland Elementary school, the lane...
Man arrested following discovery of runaway kid in home
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Osceola police said a runaway kid was being held inside a home. According to a news release, on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers searched a home on the 400-block of East Union in reference to a runaway kid. The search warrant indicated the kid was being held by 19-year-old Necohlous Vornes.
A summer of music to remember
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of concerts taking over a Craighead County park. Saturday, Aug. 27, is the first show in a series of concerts coming to the Shop Local Park. The event was scheduled to start last month but was rained out by some much-needed storms. The concert’s...
Public asked to help with Jonesboro brand
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Putting a brand on Jonesboro. Jonesboro Unlimited is asking for your help in giving Jonesboro a branding upgrade. Jonesboro Unlimited is working to build a brand that represents Jonesboro and the people who live in the city. Monday the group is holding a focus group open...
