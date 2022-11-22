ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gun: Maverick:’ Here’s Where to Buy It (and Watch the Original) Online

By John Lonsdale
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tom Cruise made his return flight as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun : Maverick , the follow-up to the 1986 classic that solidified the actor as a blockbuster Hollywood star that premiered in May.

The Top Gun sequel’s premiere date, like many other franchises, got delayed multiple times over the course of the pandemic. But after years of anticipation, Joseph Kosinski’s newest action film finally soared into theaters over Memorial Day weekend. And now, it’s finally available in its digital format to purchase and watch online at home on Prime Video .

Top Gun: Maverick : Tom Cruise Feels the Need for Speed. And Hero Cosplay. And Sequels.

If you’re feeling the need to stream the film that started it all, here’s what you need to know about watching Top Gun online. Plus, below we’ve found how you can still reserve tickets to see Top Gun: Maverick in theaters.

Top Gun: Maverick : Release Date, Theater Showtimes, Tickets

Starring Cruise, Miles Teller (Goose’s son, Rooster), Jennifer Connelly (Penelope), along with Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer (Iceman), Top Gun: Maverick debuted in theaters on Friday, May 27, 2022, and it’s still playing months after its release date. Theatergoers can see their local showtimes and purchase tickets online through sites like Fandango .

Buy 'Top Gun: Maverick' Tickets Fandango

Can You Stream Top Gun: Maverick Online?

Top Gun fans eager to see Maverick on their screens at home don’t have to wait any longer. Though the blockbuster is still playing in theaters across the country, fans can now watch (and rewatch) the action-packed flick at home. You can own it digitally in UHD for $12.99 now on Amazon.com , and it’s also available to rent for $5.99.

Buy: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ $12.99

Still, you’ll soon be able to stream the Paramount Pictures film online when it lands on Paramount+ on Dec. 22, 2022. And for a limited time, you can score a 12-month subscription for just 99 cents per month thanks to the streamer’s current promotion. Bonus: There’s even a 7-day free trial you can take advantage of once that date gets closer.

Buy 7-Day Free Trial Paramount+

For now, the only way to watch Top Gun: Maverick is in person (or to buy or rent it on Prime Video). And hey, what better way to watch the action movie of all action movies for the first time than in theaters?

How to Watch Top Gun Online for Free

While you’ll have to wait a few weeks to stream Top Gun: Maverick online, you can watch the original Top Gun movie online free. If you want to watch the Eighties classic before seeing Top Gun: Maverick , you can watch Top Gun online free with a free trial to Paramount+ .

Regularly $4.99/month, your free trial gets you seven days of free access to the Paramount+ library, which includes the first Top Gun movie. Use your free trial to stream Top Gun free online and then choose to continue on with a Paramount+ subscription at the $4.99 price point or cancel anytime.

Buy 7-Day Free Trial Paramount+

Don’t want to sign up for a streaming service? You can also watch Top Gun online for free via Prime Video (though it’s expected to leave Prime at the end of the summer), or by purchasing the film as a digital download for $16.99 or renting Top Gun on-demand for $3.99 .

Is Top Gun Streaming on Netflix?

Not anymore. Though Netflix subscribers could previously stream the Tony Scott-directed film online, it  left the streaming service on May 31. That said, you can still watch plenty of other Tom Cruise films on Netflix, including the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Buy Netflix Subscription $9.99+/month

Can You Stream Top Gun on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who have the Live TV package can stream Top Gun whenever it’s playing on TV.

With a Hulu + Live TV package, you can add the movie to your “My Stuff” section and even record it if you won’t be home when it airs. That way, you can stream Top Gun from your Hulu app afterwards. Your subscription includes 80+ live TV channels too, that covers news, sports, entertainment and more.

Buy Hulu + Live TV $69.99/month

Is Top Gun: Maverick Available on DVD or Blu-ray?

Good news, Top Gun: Maverick is now available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray, just in time for all your holiday shopping. You can score the Blu-ray disc for $24.96 on Amazon, which also includes over an hour of bonus features and a digital download code.

Buy: Top Gun: Maverick DVD $24.96

How to Watch Top Gun Without Cable or a Streaming Subscription

Streaming isn’t your only way to watch the original Top Gun . You can own it on Blu-ray, too, and watch the action movie in 4K at home.

You’ll also get special features that you wouldn’t normally get to see anywhere else, including the Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun documentary, along with interviews with the cast.

As of this writing, you can get Top Gun on Blu-ray on Amazon at a small discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2njc_0hVghAko00

Buy: ‘Top Gun’ Blu-ray $9.96

Top Gun and Top Gun 2 Soundtrack: Where to Stream

You can’t really mention Top Gun without immediately hearing the songs featured on its iconic soundtrack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TujQM_0hVghAko00

Buy: ‘Top Gun’ Soundtrack $12.91

The tracklist includes Berlin’s classic ballad “Take My Breath Away,” opener “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins, and eight others — all of which you can listen to on all the major streaming services, or by owning the album on CD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdhOQ_0hVghAko00

Buy: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soundtrack $12.29

For Top Gun: Maverick , meantime, fans can also buy the sequel’s soundtrack online to listen to all the songs from the film, like OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried,” “Great Balls of Fire (Live)” by Teller, and, of course, “Danger Zone.” The soundtrack also features the film’s score, plus Lady Gaga’s lead single, “Hold My Hand,” which you stream on Spotify, Amazon Music , and Apple Music, or buy the digital download online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kuF5_0hVghAko00

Buy: Lady Gaga ‘Hold My Hand’ $1.29

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick , I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Gaga previously wrote of the song on Twitter . “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours.”

Gaga also recently released the “Hold My Hand” music video , which was directed by Kosinski, ahead of the film’s May 27 premiere date.

