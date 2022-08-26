ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Oil and gas workers feel left out of Newsom's California climate push

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California lawmakers debate Gov. Gavin Newsom’s last-minute climate action requests, the leader of a major gas and oil advocacy group says it has been left out of the conversation. "I’m very concerned," said Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association. "I’ve been...
4 African American employees sue SMUD, allege discrimination within the company

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California's largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. One employee told KCRA 3 she was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
SACRAMENTO, CA
‘Safety concerns’ close Land Park Starbucks, first to happen in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses have closed in Sacramento’s Land Park area due to "safety concerns," the latest of which is Starbucks. A Starbucks spokesperson told KCRA 3 in part, “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities – challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by Covid.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
'It's because I’m a Black man': SMUD lawsuit claims hiring discrimination, workplace retaliation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California’s largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. "It's unfortunate. It's traumatizing. [There are]...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Here are the cooling centers opening Thursday amid forecast triple digits in NorCal

Cooling centers across Northern California are set to open starting Thursday to allow some residents to get a break from the forecasted week of triple-digit heat. According to KCRA 3's weather team, some Valley spots will reach temperatures from 100 to about 102 from Wednesday to Friday. Then on the weekend, the area could see temperatures in the 105 to 107-degree range.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

