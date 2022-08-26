Twitter has launched Twitter Circles and fans are seeing how this all works out. The new feature basically allows users to send out posts to small groups of 150, rather than their entire follower count. Twitter is hoping that this feature can limit the reach of some posts. The entire site has a bit of a knack for intense reactions and harassment on some posts once they get outside of certain interest areas. Even thoughts about hot dog condiments can turn into a trending topic with more than 1,000 posts if the news day is slow enough. But, more than that, the company has to believe this can do something to curb the harassment for users who might be at more risk like marginalized posters. It's been a front that Twitter has been grappling to address for years now. It will be interesting to see if this is the change that starts to improve things.

INTERNET ・ 16 HOURS AGO