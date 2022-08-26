Read full article on original website
Daredevil: Why Bullseye's Responsible for Character's New She-Hulk Suit
Not only is Daredevil (Charlie Cox) getting his own show on Disney+ nearly two years from now, he's returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just a matter of weeks thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the teasers for the Tatiana Maslany-led show have shown us, Matt Murdock will debut a new suit at some point during the courtroom comedy. The updated suit is an homage to the original look donned by the character in the comics source material. Instead of an all-red suit, the look makes scarlet a secondary color and uses yellow as its primary look.
God of War Ragnarok Makes Big Changes to Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos
God of War Ragnarok will make some pretty significant changes to Kratos' gear, opting to create a more refined and engaging experience in the process. God of War Ragnarok is shaping up to be the biggest game of 2022 given the immense success of its predecessor and the hype behind this sequel. The first look at the game hit the web last fall and although it looked great, many noted that it was fairly identical in look and mechanics to the game before it. Of course, there's the old saying "If it ain't broke, don't fix it", but many have been wondering what the big changes between these two games will be beyond the new story.
Dragon Ball Super's Cast Has Waited on Piccolo's Comeback for Years
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a success at the North American box office, becoming the number one movie in theaters in the West for its opening. With the film focused on Gohan and Piccolo, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with none other than the voice of Piccolo, Chris Sabat, to get his thoughts on the major glow-up that the Namekian received during this battle against the Red Ribbon Army. Needless to say, Sabat had plenty to say when it came to Piccolo's new transformations.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Topples 'Broly' Record at U.S. Box Office
Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future
A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.
Rick and Morty Showrunner Teases "Larger Story" Coming in Season 6
Rick and Morty will be coming back to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the animated series in just under a week from the time of this writing, and the showrunner behind the series is setting the stage for a much "larger story" that we will get to see unfold over the new episodes! The end of the fifth season brought with it a number of changes not seen in previous season finales, and it raised all sorts of questions as to what could be coming in the story next. Thankfully, the team behind the series is not shying away from the challenge.
PlayStation Under Fire With New Lawsuit
Sony has found itself under fire this week after a new lawsuit was directed at the company that involved the PlayStation gaming brand. In a general sense, we've seen lawsuits come about in the past directed at various gaming companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, and more. However, more often than not, these previous lawsuits tend to involve faulty hardware. Conversely, these new allegations that Sony is dealing with don't involve physical hardware at all, and instead, it involves digital goods.
Steam Making Classic Open-World Game Free for Limited Time
Valve's Steam platform for PC is soon going to make a classic open-world game completely free to download for a short period of time. In a general sense, PC fans are more used to seeing free games become available on a weekly basis through the Epic Games Store. However, Steam is known to also give away free titles on a somewhat routine basis as well, and as luck would have it, this trend will be continuing in just a couple of short days.
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
Twitter Launches New Circle Feature
Twitter has launched Twitter Circles and fans are seeing how this all works out. The new feature basically allows users to send out posts to small groups of 150, rather than their entire follower count. Twitter is hoping that this feature can limit the reach of some posts. The entire site has a bit of a knack for intense reactions and harassment on some posts once they get outside of certain interest areas. Even thoughts about hot dog condiments can turn into a trending topic with more than 1,000 posts if the news day is slow enough. But, more than that, the company has to believe this can do something to curb the harassment for users who might be at more risk like marginalized posters. It's been a front that Twitter has been grappling to address for years now. It will be interesting to see if this is the change that starts to improve things.
Assassin's Creed Remake Release Detailed in New Rumor
A new rumor has suggested that a remake of the original Assassin's Creed is set to launch at some point in the coming year. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that we've heard about Ubisoft working on a new version of Assassin's Creed. Earlier this year, it seemed like Ubisoft itself might even be teasing that the entry that started the Assassin's Creed franchise could be coming back in a new form. And while it remains to be seen if this will be accurate, the game's potential remake could be tied to the next Assassin's Creed entry.
John Carpenter Reveals Why He Hasn't Finished Red Dead Redemption
Director John Carpenter hasn't finished Red Dead Redemption for a rather hilarious reason. For those who don't know, John Carpenter is an avid gamer on top of being one of the most acclaimed horror directors out there. The man behind films such Halloween and The Thing spends a lot of time on the sticks. The 76-year-old often speaks about his current favorite games in interviews, highlighting his great taste in the interactive medium. Earlier this year, he echoed the industry's praise of Halo Infinite and dubbed it the best game in the sci-fi series. With as much information as there is about his gaming habits out there, it's safe to say he's pretty adept at playing video games... but he still has some trouble with certain titles.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Might Still Add Highly-Controversial Feature
It looks like 343 Industries could still look to add a highly-controversial feature to Halo: The Master Chief Collection at some point in the future. While much of the focus on the Halo series lately has involved Halo Infinite, 343 is still continuing to support The Master Chief Collection, which houses many of the older installments in the franchise. And despite retaining a large, consistent player base with The Master Chief Collection, 343 could soon make a decision that might rub many fans the wrong way.
Roman Reigns WWE Ultimate Edition Figure Now Up For Pre-Order
Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition line of figures continues to expand, and the latest addition to the series is none other than The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table himself Roman Reigns. Reigns has had several figures released in the WWE Basic and Elite series, but this will be his first Ultimate Edition release, and featuring expanded articulation, alternate head sculpts, a Universal Championship belt, and more. The impressive figure is now up for pre-order on Amazon for $32.99 and is expected to ship out in late October, and you can pre-order the figure right here. You can also check out the figure for yourself below.
Rocksmith+ Release Date Announced for PC
Ubisoft's Rocksmith series is making a return with Rocksmith+, a new subscription service that will be available very soon. Rocksmith came amidst the craze that followed after games like Rock Band and Guitar Hero. Both of those games had managed to find an audience due to their impressive track lists and fun gameplay that was easy to pick up and understand, making them incredibly popular games for families and parties. Other developers saw the success these games were having and tried to find ways to break into the genre with games like DJ Hero, but nothing could really compete at the same level of those other two juggernauts. Ubisoft found a really unique way to expand on the genre and although it never really reached the heights of Rock Band or Guitar Hero, it has had some staying power.
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Preview Offers More Detailed Look at Creepy New Villain
Through two episodes, HBO's House of the Dragon has been all about the Targaryens. There are characters from other houses involved in the story, but the root of the entire story is the line of Targaryen power. Both the heroes and the villains of the series seem to be those in House Targaryen, save for one chilling new villain that was introduced at the end of the second episode. While very little information is available about this villain, the preview for the show's third episode offers a much better look at them.
Starfield Is Reportedly Twice as Big as Previous Bethesda Games
Starfield, the upcoming RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is said to be twice as big as the studio's previous titles. In a general sense, Bethesda has always been known for creating some of the most sprawling open-world games ever. Whether it be with titles like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, part of the allure of Bethesda Game Studios is that it has always made worlds that players can get lost in. And while these aforementioned games were already massive in their own right, it sounds like they pale in comparison to Starfield.
Xbox Game Pass Adds Zelda: Breath of the Wild Knock Off
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to a title that has a lot in common with Nintendo's beloved Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the latest Zelda game first launched back in 2017, a number of developers have borrowed ideas from Breath of the Wild. As a result, this has led to many BotW knock-offs and clones coming about. Fortunately, this title in question that has today landed on Xbox Game Pass is widely considered one of the best Breath of the Wild competitors.
