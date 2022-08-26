ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

George Foreman sued for alleged sexual assault

By Roger Kisby
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLWdA_0hVggjzG00
Former world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman has been accused of sexual assault against two women who were in their teens in the 1970s in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Former world heavyweight champion George Foreman was accused of sexual assault in the 1970s by two women who were teenagers, according to lawsuits filed in Los Angeles.

The lawsuits, obtained by People magazine and celebrity website TMZ, were filed by women identified as Denise S. and Gwen H.

Foreman was not identified by name but referred to as a former pro boxer who defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become heavyweight champion, as Foreman did.

Denise claimed to have met Foreman at age eight and said he raped her several times in 1976, including at a San Francisco hotel, with assaults taking place when she was 13-16 years old and Foreman was 24.

Gwen said she was 15 when Foreman began assaulting her. She said her father was employed by Foreman and the fighter threatened to fire her father is she was not cooperative.

The women seek a trial by jury saying they suffered physical and mental injuries at the hands of the fighter.

Foreman denied the lawsuit's claims in a statement to the New York Times.

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family," Foreman said.

"They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations."

Foreman, 73, was the 1968 Olympic heavyweight boxing champion and won the professional heavyweight boxing crown in 1973 by stopping Frazier in the second round.

He kept the crown until losing to Muhammad Ali in the famous "Rumble in the Jungle" fight in 1974 in what was then Zaire.

Foreman would become a pitchman after his boxing career, notably for a grill that carried his name.

In 1994, at age 45, Foreman reclaimed the heavyweight throne by knocking our Michael Moorer, becoming at the time the oldest fighter to ever win any boxing title.

Foreman ended his career at age 48 in 1997 with a loss to Shannon Briggs, his final record at 76-5 with 68 knockout triumphs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Frazier
Person
Shannon Briggs
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
George Foreman
Person
Michael Moorer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

81K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy