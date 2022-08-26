ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Canalway Water Trail added to national register

By Jay Petrequin
 5 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, officials gathered by Mohawk Harbor to celebrate an important designation for the body of water that runs alongside it. The New York State Canalway Water Trail was recently designated as a National Water Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“Nowhere else in America can you experience such a robust intersection of history, cultural heritage, and recreational opportunities like right here in Schenectady, and the many canal communities along our waterways across upstate New York,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, at Thursday’s event. The gathering was held at Upstate Kayak Rental.

The canalway trail is a 450-mile route used for paddling and stands as the largest addition to the National Trails System this year. The trail is comprised of land cut canals, as well as intertwined lakes and rivers. It boasts over 150 access points for public use.



Joining Radliff at the harbor on Thursday were Congressman Paul D. Tonko; Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy; NYS Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton; and Upstate Kayak Rentals owner Donna Larkin.



