Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Retired Mannford Teacher Is Replaced By Her Former Pre-K Student
Life has come full circle for a retired Green Country teacher. One of the Pre-K students Jill Good taught at Mannford Early Childhood Center is now a teacher and is taking over her former classroom. News On 6 was there as the two shared the classroom for the first time...
News On 6
Statewide Election Results Certification Happening Tuesday
The state election board will meet Tuesday to certify last week's election results with one exception. A petition claiming a non-fraud related miscount in an election out of Payne County was filed Friday. The race for a GOP House seat was decided by just 11 votes. Those claims will be...
News On 6
Edmond North High School Student Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A community is coming together in the wake of tragedy after an Edmond teen is killed in a motorcycle crash. Gavin Black, 17, passed away Friday. He was a senior at Edmond North High School. His best friend, Colin Fiene, wants to help his family through a GoFundMe campaign. “He...
News On 6
GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer
The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Claremore Police Department Says Former Investigator Has Died
The Claremore Police Department said one of its former investigators has died. Tim Norris was a police officer for 20 years. He spent five years with the Tulsa Police Department and six years with the Claremore Police Department before he retired in 2005. Claremore Police said a majority of Norris'...
News On 6
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 14 Months In Federal Prison For Neglecting 5-Year-Old Daughter With Special Needs
A Tulsa man has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for neglecting his five-year-old step-daughter, with special needs, so severely, that she weighed only 19 Lbs. Victor Castro-Huerta admitted that he did not provide adequate care for the girl who suffers from cerebral palsy. Castro-Huerta has already served...
News On 6
'Team 128' Developing Its Oklahoma Sooners Identity Under First-Year Venables
The Brent Venables era at the University of Oklahoma kicks off, literally, Sept. 3 against UTEP. The new head football coach says his team is re-establishing what the championship mindset and OUDNA mean to them. Venables tells Dusty Dvoracek that the start of the football season against the Miners isn't...
News On 6
OG&E: 2,000 Customers Across OKC Metro Without Electricity, Storms Affect Restoration Efforts
Oklahoma Gas and Electric is reporting approximately 2,000 of its Oklahoma City metro customers are without power. As of 8:15 p.m., storms caused more outages and impacted efforts to restore power. OG&E said its crews of more than 300 people are working to restore power. As of 6:42 p.m. Monday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
News On 6
Wagoner Stands Against Opioid Crisis, Establishes Overdose Awareness Week
The Wagoner Community Hospital is joining several agencies in fighting opioid addiction as part of the city’s “Overdose Awareness Week.”. This is the city’s effort to help decrease the number of people who overdose on drugs. Oklahoma’s alarming increase in drug overdoses has sent a message to...
News On 6
OCPD Investigates Second Homicide Involving Unhoused People In As Many Weeks
The Homeless Alliance's Point In Time Count counted about 1,340 people who experience homelessness in Oklahoma City. Thirty-five percent of the 1,340 live completely outside. In recent weeks, two encampments have turned into crime scenes. The latest happened Saturday morning near North Western Avenue and the Kilpatrick Turnpike Service Road.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigating Overnight Robbery Near 21st Street and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department responded to the scene of a robbery near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road. TPD said the victim was assaulted after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning by three men who stole his jewelry and other personal items before fleeing in a red Ford Mustang.
News On 6
Deceased Shooter In Logan County Shooting Identified As Wanted Suspect of Embezzlement, Kidnapping
A man who died following an exchange of gunfire at a rural Logan County home was wanted for violating bond for another criminal case in Cleveland County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Delbert “Trey” Middleton deceased behind home.
News On 6
Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson files a wrongful death suit against Jay Fite, and his employer. Fite was on the clock for Coontz Roofing Company when police said he crashed into Nelson's motorcycle on Broadway Extension, killing him. Nelson's family is now suing both parties for negligence,...
News On 6
Sooners' Potential For Defensive Success Starts In Linebackers Room
While Alex Grinch did an admirable job overall in three years at OU, the Sooners defense did take a step back in 2021. But with the return of defensive guru Brent Venables as head coach, Oklahoma fans are excited about Sooner defense again. To be truthful, it didn't take the Sooners faithful long to get enthused. OU's fanbase was fired up at his first public event as new head coach last December.
News On 6
Family Of EPD Officer Killed In Crash File Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of a fallen Edmond police officer filed a civil lawsuit against his alleged killer in Oklahoma County District Court on Friday. Sgt. CJ Nelson was killed after a July 19 crash after Oklahoma City police found a pickup truck struck his motorcycle and other vehicles. Officers arrested and...
News On 6
Woman Killed In Crash Honored At Saint Francis For Donating Organs
The family of a woman killed in a car crash is devastated by her loss, but also celebrates the fact that she's saving other lives through organ donation. Cherie Murphy's husband, son and other loved ones were at Saint Francis as LifeShare raised a flag in her honor. Friends and...
News On 6
State Fire Marshal Gives Update On Hand Sanitizer Fire
The State Fire Marshal gave an update on a hand sanitizer fire in Chickasha. Officials say they're still investigating the fire which they believe a person played a role in starting. They have not said whether the fire was started intentionally or if they're investigating this as a potential case...
News On 6
LCSO: Suspect In Logan Co. Shooting Was Supposed To Be Tracked By Ankle Monitor
Logan County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man, wanted out of Cleveland County, was able to terrorize a family for months. The sounds of gunshots rang out Tuesday morning near West Cooksey Rd. And North Meridian. "The family was scared to death that something like this was going...
News On 6
Logan County Sheriff's Office Responding To Crescent Shooting
Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue. Authorities said the suspect was a wanted fugitive from Cleveland County and had a connection with the residents living at the home. The...
Comments / 0