Oxford, ME

WGME

Maine man seriously injured after car pulls out in front motorcycle

RAYMOND (WGME) -- Police say a Gray man was seriously injured after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle in Raymond Tuesday morning, causing the vehicles to collide. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old Casco man driving a Subaru Outback was turning left onto Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart when he pulled out in front a of a motorcycle operated by a 31-year-old Gray man.
RAYMOND, ME
WGME

Saco man killed in head-on crash after car crosses center line

SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says a man was killed in a head-on crash on New County Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say the crash between a pick-up truck and a sedan happened around 4:38 p.m. in the area of 178 New County Road in Saco. Investigators say the...
SACO, ME
WGME

Gorham Police Department welcomes K-9 Storm to force

GORHAM (WGME) -- The Gorham Police Department introduced a new member of the force Monday. K-9 Storm is a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois. The Gorham Police Department has been without a K-9 team since June 2021. Storm will be working with Officer Aaron Erickson.
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough

SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Thousands gather for 'Pet Rock in the Park' in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It was a pet party in Portland on Sunday. Thousands of people and their pets gathered at Deering Oaks Park to spend time together and raise money for the Animal Cancer Foundation. Portland Radio Group hosted "Pet Rock in the Park" Sunday. Organizers say the event gives...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

2 seriously injured after motorcycle, car collide in Alfred

ALFRED (WGME) -- Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle and a car collided in Alfred on Sunday. Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Route 202 near Shaker Pond Ice Cream. Investigators say the car was turning into the ice cream parlor when the motorcycle, travelling...
ALFRED, ME
WGME

Richmond police 'Cram the Cruiser' to help local students

RICHMOND (WGME) – The Richmond Police Department held their "Cram the Cruiser" event Monday, collecting school supplies for local children. People brought in everything from glue sticks to notebooks to even snacks for students. The police chief says after the event, teachers will come pick up what they need...
RICHMOND, ME
WGME

Help Wanted: Portland Police hold hiring event amid staffing shortage

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are hoping to find people to join the force. The department is holding a hiring event on Monday for officers and dispatchers, both trained and untrained. Portland Police are looking to place 10 officers in January’s criminal justice academy class. There are also 13 vacancies...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston to start new school year with new cellphone restrictions

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Starting this school year, a new cellphone policy will be in place in Lewiston that will significantly restrict the use of devices in schools. Under the policy, the Sun Journal reports students in pre-K to grade 8 would be required to keep cellphones in their bag during the day.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Virginia governor stumping for LePage in Lewiston next week

LEWISTON (WGME) -- One of the nation's most high-profile governors will campaign for former Governor Paul LePage next week. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is stumping for LePage in Lewiston on September 7. Youngkin is making the rounds stumping for Republican gubernatorial candidates in left-leaning states. According to an email for...
LEWISTON, ME

