Oakland school re-opens day after student shot
Police said the child was in stable condition at a hospital after being shot by another student on campus, located at 400 Capistrano Drive. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Monday that police apprehended the student who allegedly fired the gun and recovered the firearm. School...
BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announce downtown San Jose rail extension
Last Friday, BART and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced the construction plans that will add four new BART stations in the South Bay. The plans will connect two BART lines, one from Richmond and one from Daly City, to the Diridon rail depot. This is big news for public...
Weekend heat wave forecast for the Bay Area
While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service. The worst of the heat is expected in the East Bay, North Bay, the southern Salinas Valley and San...
Project Homekey converting Newark hotel into affordable housing
To be known as Cedar Community Apartments, on Cedar Boulevard, the extended-stay hotel already contains studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units -- all with kitchens -- which means converting these units to affordable homes would result in minimal changes to the interior and exterior of the building. The grant application was...
Algae suspected in massive fish kill in the Bay
The large fish kill is being seen in several parts of the Bay, including Oakland’s Lake Merritt, whose waters have turned red and brown in recent weeks because of algae blooms. Local environmentalists identified the microscopic algae – Heterostigma akashiwa – as the cause of the fish kill....
SF Supervisor’s candidate removed from November ballot
The move comes after an investigation by the City Attorney's Office and the city's Department of Elections determined Leanna Louie did not meet the residency requirements to represent the district, city officials said Friday. Louie sought to run on Nov. 8 for the District 4 seat, which represents neighborhoods such...
Equestrians from all backgrounds are living the horse life at Skyline Ranch
For equestrians, there are a whole host of benefits – both physical and mental – that come from being around horses. But for many – especially here in the Bay Area – There’s a high financial bar that keeps them from riding. One club is helping young riders clear that bar, and broaden the definition of equestrian.
David Parker writes about being a San Francisco conservative
San Francisco author David Parker reads from his new book "A San Francisco Conservative." It came out in April, 2022.
