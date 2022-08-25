ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
kalw.org

Oakland school re-opens day after student shot

Police said the child was in stable condition at a hospital after being shot by another student on campus, located at 400 Capistrano Drive. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Monday that police apprehended the student who allegedly fired the gun and recovered the firearm. School...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Weekend heat wave forecast for the Bay Area

While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service. The worst of the heat is expected in the East Bay, North Bay, the southern Salinas Valley and San...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

Project Homekey converting Newark hotel into affordable housing

To be known as Cedar Community Apartments, on Cedar Boulevard, the extended-stay hotel already contains studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units -- all with kitchens -- which means converting these units to affordable homes would result in minimal changes to the interior and exterior of the building. The grant application was...
NEWARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
Contra Costa County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
kalw.org

Algae suspected in massive fish kill in the Bay

The large fish kill is being seen in several parts of the Bay, including Oakland’s Lake Merritt, whose waters have turned red and brown in recent weeks because of algae blooms. Local environmentalists identified the microscopic algae – Heterostigma akashiwa – as the cause of the fish kill....
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

SF Supervisor’s candidate removed from November ballot

The move comes after an investigation by the City Attorney's Office and the city's Department of Elections determined Leanna Louie did not meet the residency requirements to represent the district, city officials said Friday. Louie sought to run on Nov. 8 for the District 4 seat, which represents neighborhoods such...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Equestrians from all backgrounds are living the horse life at Skyline Ranch

For equestrians, there are a whole host of benefits – both physical and mental – that come from being around horses. But for many – especially here in the Bay Area – There’s a high financial bar that keeps them from riding. One club is helping young riders clear that bar, and broaden the definition of equestrian.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy