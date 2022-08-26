Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies have a new tool in their toolbox thanks to the Tulsa Tech welding school. It looks like a simple pick axe but it has been modified to use in emergency situations. Deputies say they were brainstorming how to modify the pick axe and took their ideas to Tulsa Tech Welding Instructor Gilbert Moore. Moore cut off part of the sharp pointed end, and welded on a plate, so deputies would have a more solid flat service to breach a door.

TULSA COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO