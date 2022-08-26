Read full article on original website
Tulsa Community College Seeing Large Increase In Graduates
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Community College is seeing a major increase in the number of students graduating from the school and last year was the largest graduating class in school history. Vice President of Student Success and Equity Eunice Tarver joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the school's growth.
University Of Tulsa Now Offers Classes For Degree In Real Estate
TU students interested in real estate investment can now take classes and graduate with a degree in it. Jackson McKinney is a finance and accounting student at TU. He said he wanted to minor in real estate because of the way business and the real estate go hand-in-hand. "The reason...
Vendors Needed For Tulsa's 6th Annual 'Native American Day'
Tulsa's Annual "Native American Day" is looking for vendors for this year's celebration. "Native American Day" recognizes the impact indigenous populations have had on Tulsa. Those who want to participate can sign up to be in the parade or as a vendor. This year's event will be held at Dream...
Tulsa State Fair Opens Employment Opportunities, Hosts Job Fair
With the Tulsa State Fair only a month away, employment for a variety of positions at the fair is underway. Organizers held a job fair Tuesday afternoon looking to hire hundreds of people to take part in the 11 Days of Awesome. The job fair was held at the SageNet...
Catoosa Community Participates In Active Shooter Training Held By Police
Catoosa Police Department held the second active shooter training on Tuesday. Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight said the purpose of the training is to help give community members the tools they need to protect themselves. Police said a shooting can happen anywhere. In the event of an active shooting, one...
Statewide Election Results Certification Happening Tuesday
The state election board will meet Tuesday to certify last week's election results with one exception. A petition claiming a non-fraud related miscount in an election out of Payne County was filed Friday. The race for a GOP House seat was decided by just 11 votes. Those claims will be...
Former Investigator For Claremore Police Department Passes Away
The Claremore Police Department said one of its former investigators has died. Tim Norris was a police officer for 20 years. He spent five years with the Tulsa Police Department and six years with the Claremore Police Department before he retired in 2005. Claremore Police said a majority of Norris'...
'The Lemon-Aid Project' To Host Kick-Off Celebration For 'Lemon-Aid 2022' At Mother Road Market
Katie Eller Murray, Founder of the Lemon-Aid Project, alongside Maggie Hoey, president of the Lindsey House, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to talk about an upcoming fundraiser. The "Kick-Off Celebration" for Lemon-Aid 2022 will take place at the Mother Road Market in Tulsa on Friday, September...
Amazing Oklahomans: Project Life Run
A great turnout for Oklahoma City Fire's annual Project Life Run. Runners and firefighters filled the walking trail on the east side of Lake Hefner. This weekend set records with more than 500 runners registered. This run means a lot to OKCFD, the proceeds from the race allow them to...
GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer
The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
New Faces For Tulsa Include A Jenks Star Coming Home
New faces fill the roster for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in 2022. In all, there are 14 newcomers to last season's Myrtle Beach Bowl-winning squad -- 11 new transfers who joined TU this summer to go with the three who joined in the spring. Wyoming is the first opponent for...
Owasso Food Pantry Helping Over 400 New Families With Meals, Groceries
Organizers with an Owasso non-profit dedicated to helping people in need say they are seeing a huge increase in people who need help with food. Since the start of 2022, the organization has served more than 400 new households. On Monday, Owasso Community Resources received a truckload of food from...
TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa
TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
OG&E: 2,000 Customers Across OKC Metro Without Electricity, Storms Affect Restoration Efforts
Oklahoma Gas and Electric is reporting approximately 2,000 of its Oklahoma City metro customers are without power. As of 8:15 p.m., storms caused more outages and impacted efforts to restore power. OG&E said its crews of more than 300 people are working to restore power. As of 6:42 p.m. Monday,...
New Tool Created For Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Deputies
Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies have a new tool in their toolbox thanks to the Tulsa Tech welding school. It looks like a simple pick axe but it has been modified to use in emergency situations. Deputies say they were brainstorming how to modify the pick axe and took their ideas to Tulsa Tech Welding Instructor Gilbert Moore. Moore cut off part of the sharp pointed end, and welded on a plate, so deputies would have a more solid flat service to breach a door.
Tulsa Air And Space Museum Community Disappointed After NASA Launch Scrubbed
The launch of NASA's Artemis I mission was canceled on Monday because of fuel leaks. The cancellation left several people who were gathered at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum disappointed because they had great seats to watch the launch. Despite the disappointing outcome, many that were present say they are still excited for the next attempt.
Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
Claremore Museum Of History Unveils Lynn Riggs Gallery
Claremore Museum of History unveils a new gallery to its collection. The gallery features never-before-seen pieces from Claremore-native, Lynn Riggs. Riggs was an author, poet, playwright, and screenwriter. He's most famous for his play: "Green Grown the Lilacs", which later became one of the world's greatest musicals, "Oklahoma!" "We've been...
Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
Wagoner Stands Against Opioid Crisis, Establishes Overdose Awareness Week
The Wagoner Community Hospital is joining several agencies in fighting opioid addiction as part of the city’s “Overdose Awareness Week.”. This is the city’s effort to help decrease the number of people who overdose on drugs. Oklahoma’s alarming increase in drug overdoses has sent a message to...
