ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalw.org

Project Homekey converting Newark hotel into affordable housing

To be known as Cedar Community Apartments, on Cedar Boulevard, the extended-stay hotel already contains studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units -- all with kitchens -- which means converting these units to affordable homes would result in minimal changes to the interior and exterior of the building. The grant application was...
NEWARK, CA
kalw.org

SF Supervisor’s candidate removed from November ballot

The move comes after an investigation by the City Attorney's Office and the city's Department of Elections determined Leanna Louie did not meet the residency requirements to represent the district, city officials said Friday. Louie sought to run on Nov. 8 for the District 4 seat, which represents neighborhoods such...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
Local
California Society
Antioch, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Antioch, CA
Society
kalw.org

Oakland school re-opens day after student shot

Police said the child was in stable condition at a hospital after being shot by another student on campus, located at 400 Capistrano Drive. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Monday that police apprehended the student who allegedly fired the gun and recovered the firearm. School...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Weekend heat wave forecast for the Bay Area

While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service. The worst of the heat is expected in the East Bay, North Bay, the southern Salinas Valley and San...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

Algae suspected in massive fish kill in the Bay

The large fish kill is being seen in several parts of the Bay, including Oakland’s Lake Merritt, whose waters have turned red and brown in recent weeks because of algae blooms. Local environmentalists identified the microscopic algae – Heterostigma akashiwa – as the cause of the fish kill....
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Elderly People#Politics Local#The Antioch City Council
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday

SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
rwcpulse.com

Blog: What’s At the Bottom of Crystal Springs Reservoir

Touching the western edge of Redwood City is Crystal Springs Reservoir. Believe it or not, there is more to the reservoir's history than water or the dam. It happens to be the graveyard of a small town. Indeed, during the mid-nineteenth century, a resort village existed there known as "Crystal Springs."
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda woman drilled hole in fuel tank to siphon gas: police

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post. APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded […]
FOX40

Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
abc10.com

"Welcome to Stockton" water tank

A truck passes by the 3.43 million-gallon "Welcome to Stockton" water tank off of I-5, seen while entering the city south from 8-Mile road. Logos featuring the Stockton Lightning, Thunder and the California Cougars are still visible from the front and side of the city's "Welcome to Stockton" water tank on Trinity Parkway near the Spanos neighborhood.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes San Jose

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake jolted some San Jose residents on Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was in Alum Rock, just east of San Jose. The depth of the earthquake measured at 4.59 miles. No damage or injuries have been reported. Some residents took to twitter...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy