Project Homekey converting Newark hotel into affordable housing
To be known as Cedar Community Apartments, on Cedar Boulevard, the extended-stay hotel already contains studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units -- all with kitchens -- which means converting these units to affordable homes would result in minimal changes to the interior and exterior of the building. The grant application was...
SF Supervisor’s candidate removed from November ballot
The move comes after an investigation by the City Attorney's Office and the city's Department of Elections determined Leanna Louie did not meet the residency requirements to represent the district, city officials said Friday. Louie sought to run on Nov. 8 for the District 4 seat, which represents neighborhoods such...
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announce downtown San Jose rail extension
Last Friday, BART and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced the construction plans that will add four new BART stations in the South Bay. The plans will connect two BART lines, one from Richmond and one from Daly City, to the Diridon rail depot. This is big news for public...
Oakland school re-opens day after student shot
Police said the child was in stable condition at a hospital after being shot by another student on campus, located at 400 Capistrano Drive. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Monday that police apprehended the student who allegedly fired the gun and recovered the firearm. School...
Weekend heat wave forecast for the Bay Area
While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service. The worst of the heat is expected in the East Bay, North Bay, the southern Salinas Valley and San...
Algae suspected in massive fish kill in the Bay
The large fish kill is being seen in several parts of the Bay, including Oakland’s Lake Merritt, whose waters have turned red and brown in recent weeks because of algae blooms. Local environmentalists identified the microscopic algae – Heterostigma akashiwa – as the cause of the fish kill....
Oakland sideshow draws 500 vehicles
A sideshow early Sunday morning drew quite a large crowd, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
4 dead in 2 separate Oakland shootings, crash; residents say 'Stop the violence'
Police say four people are dead after two separate shootings, including a bicyclist who was killed by a car leaving the scene. It brings the number of lives lost in Oakland to 82 this year.
Marin town suffers flooding, traffic jams after major water main break
A water main break in San Anselmo caused street flooding and delayed traffic Thursday morning. The break occurred in front of Archie Williams High School on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
Blog: What’s At the Bottom of Crystal Springs Reservoir
Touching the western edge of Redwood City is Crystal Springs Reservoir. Believe it or not, there is more to the reservoir's history than water or the dam. It happens to be the graveyard of a small town. Indeed, during the mid-nineteenth century, a resort village existed there known as "Crystal Springs."
Alameda woman drilled hole in fuel tank to siphon gas: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post. APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded […]
Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
"Welcome to Stockton" water tank
A truck passes by the 3.43 million-gallon "Welcome to Stockton" water tank off of I-5, seen while entering the city south from 8-Mile road. Logos featuring the Stockton Lightning, Thunder and the California Cougars are still visible from the front and side of the city's "Welcome to Stockton" water tank on Trinity Parkway near the Spanos neighborhood.
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
Small earthquake shakes San Jose
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake jolted some San Jose residents on Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was in Alum Rock, just east of San Jose. The depth of the earthquake measured at 4.59 miles. No damage or injuries have been reported. Some residents took to twitter...
Man experiencing homelessness jumps fence onto Stockton campus where deadly attack happened
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Unified School District officials on Wednesday confirmed a person broke into Stagg High School campus grounds where a girl was fatally stabbed months ago. (Previous coverage in the video player above) A person experiencing homelessness was able to make it inside Stagg High by jumping...
