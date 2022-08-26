ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Groundbreaking for first Habitat home in northern Posey County scheduled

By Jana Garrett
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the first Habitat for Humanity house to be built in northern Posey County will be held August 26, at 5 p.m., on 80 E. Oak Street in Poseyville.

Beth Folz, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, commented, “Although Habitat is building its 14th home in Mt. Vernon and has built 1 home in New Harmony, this build is a first… a first for Poseyville and a first for the northern part of the county. The enthusiasm and hard work of the community of northern Posey County is inspiring.”

Help out Habitat; Donate water

A press release says Matthew Nix, president and CEO of Nix Companies, will speak about “Grow Poseyville,” a new organization with three goals: main street, housing, and promotion of the town. “We need more single-family homes for all income levels, more subdivisions, more apartments, more housing in general in Poseyville,“ said Nix. “This is key to the long-term prosperity of Poseyville and the entire southwestern Indiana region. What better way to promote housing than help build a home for a neighbor in need?”

The public is invited to attend. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can call or text Mark McDonald at 812-760-0585. For more information contact Elspeth Urbina, Habitat Director of Development, at eurbina@evansvillehabitat.org or 812-449-0729.

