PSUWB to host first annual 'Pitch In & Pig Out' cornhole tournament
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Penn State Wilkes-Barre Athletics will host its first “Pitch In & Pig Out” cornhole tournament and pig roast on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2-8 PM at Backwoods Bar & Kitchen in Dallas. The event is open to the public and will...
Forest City community remembering Alyssa Calhoon
FOREST CITY, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Lackawanna County community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Alyssa Cahoon. Cahoon tragically died Thursday after her heart stopped beating during a training exercise with the Army National Guard in Fort Jackson South Carolina. Cahoon would have been a stating senior on...
Community Calendar August 29th-September 4th
Check out what’s happening in NEPA this weekend!. La Festa Italiana kicks off Friday in Scranton. The 4-day event is a celebration of culture with great food, live music, and more around courthouse square with Sunday night fireworks too. Saturday is the annual Stroudfest in Stroudsburg which features free...
LLWS player hospitalized with head injury finally heads back to Utah after 2 weeks
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — Easton Oliverson - the Little League Baseball player who was sent to the hospital after sustaining a head injury that put him in a "near death" situation - is headed back to his home in Salt Lake City today. Two weeks ago, officials told...
"The Clown Kid", Brian Orbin, Bikes Again!
LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Brian Orbin, better known as “The Clown Kid” has been riding his bike throughout Luzerne County for the past eight years. Being on the road for so long, he has been through all types of weather and comes prepared with extra food, water, and items to keep himself safe.
PA National Guard soldier, 17, collapses during training, dies days later
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday.
Dallas man charged with possession, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Dallas man was charged Monday with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Officials say 52-year-old Patrick Raymond Russin possessed and conspired to distribute fentanyl in Luzerne County for over a year. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says...
Five PA lottery retailers sell winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth $127K
SWIFTWATER, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, August 27th drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. One of the tickets was sold in Monroe County. The winning tickets were sold in Philadelphia, Monroe, York, Clearfield, and Allegheny counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched...
Walk with a Doc event held in Scranton to kick off Trails Month in September
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Lackawanna County's second annual "Walk with a Doc event" took place Friday, kicking off a series of walks with medical professionals throughout the state during Trails Month in September. The event along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Scranton is now in its second...
PSP search for mother, two children missing for over a month
SALEM TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are looking for a woman and her two children who have been missing from Moscow, Wayne County, since mid-July. According to a release by State Police, 39-year-old Tanya Lea Winkler was reported missing on Monday morning after not being seen or heard from since July 17th at around 9:30 PM.
Auntie Anne's founder inspiring others through her story in Olyphant
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Rescue & Restore Church in Olyphant hosted its first major fundraising banquet event on Friday. Anne Beiler-- founder of Auntie Anne's Pretzels-- served spoke at the dinner offering words of hope and encouragement. Years before her fame, she lost a child, which led to...
Family pets perish in Dickson City House Fire
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple firefighters were needed in Dickson City this afternoon to battle flames that engulfed an entire garage and burned into a home. Crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Beechwood Drive around 1:25 PM for a reported house fire with...
Police investigating after human remains found in Luzerne Co. Saturday
Plymouth Township (Luzerne County) - Human remains, the Luzerne County Coroner's Office says belong to an adult man, were found over an embankment near McDonald Street Saturday evening. Officials found the remains around 5:25 p.m. and transported them to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning,...
COLTS announces new routes and improvements coming October 3rd
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) is proposing two new routes and improvements to 12 existing routes beginning October 3rd. COLTS will hold a public meeting to present the proposed changes and new routes at 5:30 PM on Thursday, September 8th in the board room of the Lackawanna Transit Center.
PSP looking for Wyoming Co. man who fled from Troopers Saturday
Clinton Township (Wyoming County) - Troopers with the Tunkhannock Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 32-year-old Wyoming County man, who lead them on a chase while they were responding to a domestic incident early Saturday morning. We're told as Troopers were responding to a home in...
