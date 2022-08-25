ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

How to watch MU football season opener

The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia College starts semester with largest incoming class since 2018

COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the largest incoming class of Columbia College students since 2018 marked the beginning of the semester by participating in "Storm the Gate." The tradition, which originated in 1913, is where students run through the gates leading to the college. And this year, there were more new students participating than in the past few years.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned

COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30

The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes. Immediately...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KTUL

Missouri high school launches new school year with no phones

MOBERLY, Mo. (KRCG) — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell...
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

Suspect denied bond after death of Central Methodist football player

FAYETTE − A Howard County judge denied a request for bond for a murder suspect at a hearing Tuesday morning. Kundarrius Kinte Taylor pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Central Methodist University football player Torrance Evans. Ben Faber, Taylor's attorney, asked that the judge agree to bond...
FAYETTE, MO
KOMU

Farmers to protest Grain Belt Express power lines Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri farmers and others plan to protest the Grain Belt Express power lines at the Public Service Commission (PSC) at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The project is owned by Invenergy, a Chicago-based company. It would include a 40-mile electric transmission line through Audrain and Callaway counties. The connection is called the "Tiger Connector" and serve major power grids that serve Missouri and Illinois.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line

JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Read Across Columbia brings inclusive books to Columbia elementary students

COLUMBIA − Students at five Columbia elementary schools received inclusive books during the annual Read Across Columbia event Tuesday. First and second grade students from Blue Ridge Elementary, Benton Elementary, Derby Ridge, Alpha Hart Lewis and Parkade Elementary received a book bag with four books and coupon for a free book from any of the Daniel Boone Regional Library locations.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

UPDATE: Boater Killed After Falling Overboard & Struck By Pontoon On Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A boater was killed after falling from a pontoon and being struck by it, Saturday evening. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were on scene the evening of Aug. 27, after the crash on the 13 Mile Marker of the Lake of the Ozarks main channel, near the Lodge of Four Seasons. The Patrol's official report says the 2019 Sylvan pontoon was being driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada when the boat hit a wake and 29-year-old Daniel Cortez was thrown overboard and struck by the pontoon.
LAKE OZARK, MO
939theeagle.com

New restaurant on Columbia’s busy East Green Meadows close to opening

Columbia-area residents will soon have another dining option along busy East Green Meadows, when the popular Tacos 4 Life restaurant opens. Crews are finishing construction on the new 4,200 square feet restaurant, which is near Dunkin Donuts. Some residents have raised concerns about traffic congestion, when Tacos 4 Life opens.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

No injuries reported after kitchen fire on South Brampton Lane

BOONE COUNTY - Three Boone County Fire units and one ambulance responded to a kitchen fire at a duplex on South Brampton Lane Sunday night. Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Olsen said the first unit arrived around 9:30 p.m. to find flames coming form the back of a two-story duplex.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MU military veterans learn about benefits at Welcome Back BBQ

MU student veterans and GI Bill dependents last week celebrated the return of an annual Welcome Back BBQ, an event that had been canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. Incoming students were able to meet other veterans and mingle Thursday at Memorial Student Union, where they relaxed...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO

