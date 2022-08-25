Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
KOMU
How to watch MU football season opener
The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
KOMU
Columbia College starts semester with largest incoming class since 2018
COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the largest incoming class of Columbia College students since 2018 marked the beginning of the semester by participating in "Storm the Gate." The tradition, which originated in 1913, is where students run through the gates leading to the college. And this year, there were more new students participating than in the past few years.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
KOMU
Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned
COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30
The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes. Immediately...
KTUL
Missouri high school launches new school year with no phones
MOBERLY, Mo. (KRCG) — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell...
KOMU
Suspect denied bond after death of Central Methodist football player
FAYETTE − A Howard County judge denied a request for bond for a murder suspect at a hearing Tuesday morning. Kundarrius Kinte Taylor pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Central Methodist University football player Torrance Evans. Ben Faber, Taylor's attorney, asked that the judge agree to bond...
KOMU
Farmers to protest Grain Belt Express power lines Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri farmers and others plan to protest the Grain Belt Express power lines at the Public Service Commission (PSC) at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The project is owned by Invenergy, a Chicago-based company. It would include a 40-mile electric transmission line through Audrain and Callaway counties. The connection is called the "Tiger Connector" and serve major power grids that serve Missouri and Illinois.
KOMU
Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line
JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Read Across Columbia brings inclusive books to Columbia elementary students
COLUMBIA − Students at five Columbia elementary schools received inclusive books during the annual Read Across Columbia event Tuesday. First and second grade students from Blue Ridge Elementary, Benton Elementary, Derby Ridge, Alpha Hart Lewis and Parkade Elementary received a book bag with four books and coupon for a free book from any of the Daniel Boone Regional Library locations.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Boater Killed After Falling Overboard & Struck By Pontoon On Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A boater was killed after falling from a pontoon and being struck by it, Saturday evening. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were on scene the evening of Aug. 27, after the crash on the 13 Mile Marker of the Lake of the Ozarks main channel, near the Lodge of Four Seasons. The Patrol's official report says the 2019 Sylvan pontoon was being driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada when the boat hit a wake and 29-year-old Daniel Cortez was thrown overboard and struck by the pontoon.
939theeagle.com
New restaurant on Columbia’s busy East Green Meadows close to opening
Columbia-area residents will soon have another dining option along busy East Green Meadows, when the popular Tacos 4 Life restaurant opens. Crews are finishing construction on the new 4,200 square feet restaurant, which is near Dunkin Donuts. Some residents have raised concerns about traffic congestion, when Tacos 4 Life opens.
KOMU
No injuries reported after kitchen fire on South Brampton Lane
BOONE COUNTY - Three Boone County Fire units and one ambulance responded to a kitchen fire at a duplex on South Brampton Lane Sunday night. Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Olsen said the first unit arrived around 9:30 p.m. to find flames coming form the back of a two-story duplex.
KOMU
'It means success': How improvements to The Loop help small business owners
COLUMBIA - LaTitia Harris seems surprised when asked, "how long have you been cooking?" "I've been cooking all my life", Harris said. "It's something my father gave me, my father was a cook, he started me when I could see over the stove." But whether she could have started her...
KOMU
Juvenile detained after two Columbia middle schoolers assaulted on bus Tuesday morning
COLUMBIA − Police are investigating after two Columbia middle school students were assaulted on their bus Tuesday morning. The assault took place on bus No. 228 around 7 a.m., according to a letter sent to Lange Middle School families. The district said an individual, who was a juvenile but...
KOMU
MU military veterans learn about benefits at Welcome Back BBQ
MU student veterans and GI Bill dependents last week celebrated the return of an annual Welcome Back BBQ, an event that had been canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. Incoming students were able to meet other veterans and mingle Thursday at Memorial Student Union, where they relaxed...
Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagan was one of the three people allegedly shot by 19-year-old Ethan Bondurant of California. One...
