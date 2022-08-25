Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Police seek information about shooting at Bozeman Beach
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police are seeking information on an altercation at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach. On Sunday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon after several people reported gunshots. Numerous officers arrived and located a person who was assaulted...
NBCMontana
Central Valley Fire crews knock down house fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Central Valley Fire officials responded to a Belgrade house fire just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and assisted with getting all occupants and animals to safety. Crews were dispatched to 164 Astor Avenue for a person yelling for help and learned a house was on fire.
montanarightnow.com
ATV rider taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment after crashing on Lionhead Trail
BOZEMAN, Mont. - An ATV rider was injured after missing the trail and crashing near Junction 8 on the Lionhead Trail. West Yellowstone PD dispatch received the call at 7:37 pm Friday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) say the rider was bleeding from a lacerated rag and a...
Gunfire reported during fight at Bozeman Beach
Bozeman Police Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon on August 28, 2022, at 10:00 P.M. at Glen Lake Rotary Park, also known as Bozeman Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belgrade family salvages memories after fire destroys their home
“People that we don't even know have stopped by and offered help,” said Rollins. “It's been amazing.”
Fire in Belgrade neighborhood destroys one home
Flames soared as fire departments from across Gallatin County worked to contain a windswept fire in Belgrade Saturday afternoon.
Crews respond to large structure fire in Belgrade
Multiple fire departments and agencies are responding to a structure fire in Belgrade on Saturday afternoon.
Atlas Obscura
Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island
Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Butte man facing felony charges after fentanyl, meth found in vehicle
A Butte man was arrested Friday after Bozeman Police responded to a possible domestic incident near the Gallatin Valley Mall and reportedly found more than 100 fentanyl pills and meth in a vehicle.
montanarightnow.com
Disaster Recovery Centers in Yellowstone & Park counties closing Monday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Residents in Carbon, Park, Stillwater and Yellowstone counties have one last chance Monday to apply for FEMA assistance and receive in-person help at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). Centers set up in Yellowstone and Carbon counties are closing on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:00 pm. After that,...
yourbigsky.com
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3
Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
NBCMontana
Bozeman police discover drugs in bus
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges are pending after a Bozeman police K-9 sniffed out dangerous drugs while on a trespassing call. Stretch the K-9 was alerted to the smell of drugs coming from a bus. Officers seized the vehicle, and once they got the search warrant to enter, they found...
montanarightnow.com
Haven sees an increase in people seeking their services
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Haven's annual service numbers show that the number of survivors the non-profit has served this past year was up 12% from last year. According to Haven, their numbers outpace the annual growth in the Gallatin County area. Haven's Executive Director, Erica Coyle said the non-profit knows the...
montanarightnow.com
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.
We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
montanarightnow.com
HRDC hosts free back-to-school clothes shopping event for teens this week
BOZEMAN, Mont. - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 HRDC has been able to restock its closet, to host a free shopping event for teens this Wednesday. The event is possible through the generosity of the community and there will be racks of new and gently used clothing on hand for students to take home at no charge.
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?
If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
Comments / 0