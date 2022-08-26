Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO