Colorado State

Sterling Journal-Advocate

Small game hunters required to be HIP

​ Colorado requires all small game hunters to sign up with the Harvest Information Program (HIP), to help Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) better estimate harvest for species that are difficult to address through a general small game survey. HIP is a joint U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS)/CPW program...
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado Parks and Wildlife presents results of mandatory testing for chronic wasting disease

At the May CPW Commission meeting in Sterling, CPW Terrestrial Programs Supervisor Matt Eckert provided an update to the Commission on the agency’s chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing efforts. Eckert summarized the agency’s findings from mandatory CWD testing for the 2021-2022 hunting season as well as lessons learned over the first five-year rotation of mandatory testing (2017-2021 hunting seasons).
STERLING, CO
12 News

No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money of $1,400

States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Nevada

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
NEVADA STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter

SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWStalk 870

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
NEWStalk 870

Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State

Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man found dead near Clovis train tracks identified as Colorado man

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released more information regarding the body found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the department were called to the train tracks on a reported body. Officials said detectives were dispatched to […]
CLOVIS, NM
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY

