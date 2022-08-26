Read full article on original website
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Small game hunters required to be HIP
Colorado requires all small game hunters to sign up with the Harvest Information Program (HIP), to help Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) better estimate harvest for species that are difficult to address through a general small game survey. HIP is a joint U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS)/CPW program...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado Parks and Wildlife presents results of mandatory testing for chronic wasting disease
At the May CPW Commission meeting in Sterling, CPW Terrestrial Programs Supervisor Matt Eckert provided an update to the Commission on the agency’s chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing efforts. Eckert summarized the agency’s findings from mandatory CWD testing for the 2021-2022 hunting season as well as lessons learned over the first five-year rotation of mandatory testing (2017-2021 hunting seasons).
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Three booze issues will be on Colorado's November ballot
Three more statewide initiatives — concerning the expansion of liquor licenses, where wine can be sold, and for third-party alcohol delivery — will be up for votes in Colorado’s November election.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers this year. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in early September. Direct...
The Other Almanac Predicts Missouri & Illinois Winter Not So Bad
I did not know there are two different Farmer's Almanac. The new one thinks the upcoming winter for Missouri and Illinois will be horrific. The other one is now predicting that our winter really won't be so bad. As we shared a few weeks ago, the "new" Farmer's Almanac predicted...
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
Stimulus Money of $1,400
States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Nevada
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Hills Pioneer
South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter
SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08M lottery jackpot while visiting Michigan
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man visiting family in Michigan won a $2.08 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery during his trip. The 59-year-old Pennsylvania man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a ticket for the Lotto 47 drawing during a stop at Shoppers Market Plus in Warren. The...
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State
Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
Man found dead near Clovis train tracks identified as Colorado man
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released more information regarding the body found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the department were called to the train tracks on a reported body. Officials said detectives were dispatched to […]
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
