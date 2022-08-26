ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Thierry Henry joins former Arsenal team-mate Cesc Fabregas in becoming part-owner of ambitious Serie B outfit Como - and says he's raring to go with the 'perfect opportunity'

Thierry Henry has become the latest big name to join forces with Serie B side Como after joining the club as a minority stakeholder. The Arsenal legend has been a constant presence in the world of football since hanging up his boots in 2014, having managed both Montreal Impact and Monaco, as well as acting as Roberto Martinez’s No 2 with Belgium, a role he still holds.
Daily Mail

Dean Henderson becomes first Premier League goalkeeper in over FOUR YEARS to deny Harry Kane from the penalty spot - as the Tottenham striker admits he had a 'laugh' about it with his England team-mate after their win at Nottingham Forest

Dean Henderson joined an elite club as he saved Harry Kane's penalty at the City Ground becoming the first Premier League goalkeeper since 2018 to deny the Tottenham man from the spot. Henderson's save came 10 minutes into the second half after Steve Cook had bizarrely handled the ball when...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit

The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
