Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
Fodor’s Travel recommends these ‘underrated and picturesque’ New England towns for a fall trip
If you're seeking less crowded destinations this fall, these New England destinations are for you. Travelers wanting an idyllic New England escape this fall without the crowds can take advantage of several “underrated and picturesque” local destinations, according to Fodor’s Travel. In a recent post, 12 underrated...
WMUR.com
Boy burned when sunscreen bottle tossed in campfire explodes, officials say
BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A boy who was seriously burned Monday afternoon in Barnstead was injured when a bottle of sunscreen tossed into a campfire exploded, fire officials said. The boy was taken to the burn center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with burns on his face and hand.
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nhmagazine.com
The Best Events Happening in September
New Hampshire has no shortage of storied fairs, and kicking off the season of fall agricultural fun is the over 100 year old Hopkinton State Fair. From demolition derbies and educational exhibits to livestock shows and decadent fried dough, this Labor Day weekend tradition is fun for the whole family. hsfair.org.
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
WCVB
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA
Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Eversource worker rushes into burning Methuen home to rescue family's dog
METHUEN, Mass. — An Eversource Energy employee is being recognized for his bravery after he saved a Massachusetts family's dog from a house fire. On May 23, Bob McCann saw a fire in a Methuen neighborhood where he was working, jumped into his truck and rushed to the burning home to offer his help.
WMUR.com
Derry man killed 42 years ago while working at Salem hotel; case still unsolved
SALEM, N.H. — It's been 42 years since a Derry man was killed while working at a Salem hotel and the case is still unsolved. Investigators said Henry Travers Jr., was working as a night clerk at the Fireside Motel on Route 28 which is now the side of the Home Depot.
WCVB
Griggs, beloved Merrimack Valley family farm, faces foreclosure for unpaid taxes
BILLERICA, Mass. — A farm that has been tended to by generations of the same family in the Merrimack Valley is facing foreclosure because of hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. Bill Griggs works a 27-acre farm of vegetables and plants that his father first bought in...
WMUR.com
Manchester police seek man in connection with hit-and-run in Draft Kings parking lot
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester said Tuesday they are looking for an unidentified man in connection with a hit-and-run. Manchester police said the crash happened earlier this month in the parking lot of Draft Kings on South Willow Street. Police released an image from a surveillance video showing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Man accused of stealing car with woman, baby inside at New Hampshire's Hampton Beach State Park
HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after police said he stole a car in New Hampshire while a woman and infant were inside the vehicle. Hampton police said 46-year-old David Tayes, of Baldwin, Maine, stole the vehicle around noon Friday at Hampton Beach State Park. Police said...
WCVB
Reimagining Boston's Charlesgate Park
Creating common ground was the mission of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture. The year 2022 marks the bicentennial of Olmsted’s birth and his epic impact across North America. Architects Dan Adams and Marie Law Adams of Landing Studio in Somerville are part of the team tasked...
thelocalne.ws
Woman urges people to recognize signs of drowning after daughter runs into difficulties at Crane Beach
IPSWICH — A woman who said she almost drowned with her daughter at Crane Beach has urged people to recognize the signs of danger in the water. In a Tweet that went viral after the incident Saturday, Amanda Linehan said she considers herself lucky that both she and her daughter didn’t go under.
WCVB
Massachusetts illustrator turning art into gifts for nature lovers
BEVERLY, Mass. — It may still be summer but Alyssa Watters is in full holiday production mode at Art by Alyssa in Beverly, Massachusetts. When NewsCenter 5 recently visited Watters at her Cabot Street storefront/factory space, she was already hand producing her limited-edition 2022 Christmas ornaments that were inspired by one of her own hand-painted pieces of art.
whdh.com
Beloved Merrimac snack bar closing after 75 years
MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved snack bar in Merrimac is providing one more weekend of tasty summer bites. Skip’s Snack Bar is closing after 75 years of serving customers, who have turned out in droves to send off the roadside restaurant. Many customers reminisced about decades of trips...
nbcboston.com
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
Boston ranked among rudest cities in America
BOSTON — Boston ranks among the rudest cities in America, according to a new survey. Preply says it surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the rudeness level in their city. Philadelphia, Memphis, New York City, Las Vegas,...
WCVB
Off-duty police officer helps people escape house fire in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — An off-duty police officer is being credited for helping people escape a burning home in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police told NewsCenter 5 that an off-duty officer helped evacuate residents from a house fire on Allerton Street on Tuesday evening. Video from Sky5 showed flames ripping through...
Comments / 0