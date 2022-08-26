City of Tulsa honors man who saved a Tulsa Transit bus driver’s life last week

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa honored Gary Brooks for saving an elderly bus driver’s life without hesitation with a key to the city.

Gary Brooks said, “My instinct just stepped in, and I used to be a security guard.”

He says he saw a Tulsa transit bus hit a pole and knew something was wrong.

When he went to investigate, he saw a man beating the elderly bus driver – who was unconscious and bleeding.

Brooks jumped in – stopping the attack and subduing the attacker until police arrived.

At the ceremony, Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum said, “As the mayor, the highest honor that I have to bestow on anybody in our community is the Key to the City. And, on behalf of a very grateful city, I would like to present you with the key to the city. Thank you so much.”

Brooks said, “I just take a brave heart and did what I have to do.”

When police arrived, they arrested Douglas Barnes on complaints of aggravated assault and battery for the attack and remains in custody.

The victim’s brother Jason Taylor thanks Gary for saving his brother’s life.

Taylor said, “I asked him yesterday, in his rehab room, if he had anything to say to him and he whispered, thank you.”

Brooks credits his faith for giving him the strength to do what was necessary.

©2022 Cox Media Group