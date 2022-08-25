Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Turning Their Real-Life '90s Romance Into a Movie
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel's love story romance is getting the rom-com treatment! On a recent episode of Fishel's Pod Meets World podcast, the Boy Meets World actress had her ex as a guest on the show and they recalled dating during her senior year of high school. The two...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
ETOnline.com
Lynne Spears Reaches Out to Britney Spears After Voice Memo Drama: 'I Will Never Turn My Back on You'
Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, is speaking out after the singer made a series of bombshell claims about her 13-year conservatorship in a lengthy audio file, which she released publicly on YouTube over the weekend. In the 22-minute clip -- which has since been made private, though the audio of...
ETOnline.com
Ashton Kutcher Details 12-Pound Weight Loss, Mila Kunis' Support as He Debuts New Training Series (Exclusive)
As Ashton Kutcher gets further into his training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, his body is going through a dramatic transformation. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” he shares with ET, while noting that “my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”
ETOnline.com
Anna Delvey's Ex-Friend Rachel DeLoache Williams Sues Netflix for Defamation Over 'Inventing Anna' Portrayal
Rachel DeLoache Williams is suing Netflix. On Monday, the writer filed a lawsuit alleging defamation and false light invasion of privacy against the streaming service for its portrayal of her in the series, Inventing Anna, according to court docs obtained by ET. ET has reached out to Netflix for comment.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
ETOnline.com
Charlbi Dean, 'Triangle of Sadness' Actress, Dead at 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African model and actress who made a splash in the Palm d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has died. She was 32. Dean died of an unexpected and sudden illness on Monday, her rep confirms to TMZ. The up-and-coming star had scored...
Late Country Singer Naomi Judd Left Behind a Staggering Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death
Late singer Naomi Judd made a lasting impact on country music before her death by suicide on April 30, 2022, at age 76. The icon was best known for being part of the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna Judd. She left behind an incredible net worth after 40 years in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to learn more about her fortune and legacy.
‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Reveals Big Secret About Him to Ryan Seacrest
“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos’ wife shared her husband’s emotional side this week. Ali Wentworth spoke about it with Ryan Seacrest. Wentworth appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” when she shared that Stephanopoulos will sometimes cry during commercial breaks. She also shared that he is just sentimental to begin with.
ETOnline.com
Armie Hammer Is Sober and 'Preparing Himself' for Explosive 'House of Hammer' Documentary, Source Says
Armie Hammer is gearing up for the release of the explosive three-part House of Hammer docuseries, which aims to shine a light on the disgraced actor and the whole Hammer family. A source tells ET that Hammer is trying to "prepare himself as much as he can" for what's to come when the doc airs September 2.
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Delivers Epic Performance of '2 B Loved' at MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo had the whole crowd feeling ready for love at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer added another amazing performance to her list of wins during Sunday night's awards show, delivering a stellar live rendition of her recently released hit, "2 B Loved (Am I Ready)." After singing...
Brittany Aldean Asks for 'Compassion' Amid Transphobia Controversy
"We're living a world of unparalleled outrage; everyone is mad about everything. If they don't have a reason to be mad, they will find one," the quote said.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette': Rachel Thinks Aven Could Be Her 'Happy Ending' After Hometown Date
Rachel Recchia may have found the one! Before Monday's "Men Tell All" special could get underway, The Bachelorette had leftover business from last week's Hometowns, as Rachel still had one man's family to meet. Thus, at the start of the episode, Rachel traveled to Salem, Massachusetts, to meet Aven's parents....
wonderwall.com
Maren Morris, Lara Trump, Brandi Carlile and more stars and spouses takes sides after Jason Aldean's wife Brittany makes transphobic comments
Nashville nastiness! A full-fledged feud has taken over the country music world sparked by an Instagram post from singer Jason Aldean's wife that some felt was transphobic and others felt was on-point. On Aug. 23, 2022, Brittany Aldean shared an Instagram video that showed her getting glammed up. She captioned it, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." The post was highly controversial, as her detractors felt her message was transphobic –then weighed in publicly, as did her supporters.
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch
The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." After fans...
ETOnline.com
Yung Gravy Brings Addison Rae's Mom as His VMAs Date, Discusses Viral Romance (Exclusive)
Yung Gravy made a splashy entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday when he brought Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date. The unlikely pair turned heads when they walked the carpet ahead of the awards show, after the 26-year-old rapper revealed he had been talking to Easterling -- who is separated from Rae's father Monty Lopez -- over DM. Later, Easterling shared a TikTok where she expressed interest in going on a picnic date. (Yung Gravy has a song, "Martha Stewart," about the television personality and often raps about his love for older women.)
ETOnline.com
B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling Take Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Stargazing -- See the Pics!
B.J. Novak continues to prove he's the World's Best Godfather! His longtime friend, former girlfriend and The Office co-star, Mindy Kaling, took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from a fun night at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles with her 4-year-old daughter, Katherine, and Novak. "My four year...
ETOnline.com
Kris Jenner Denies Claims Scott Disick is 'Excommunicated' from Kardashian Family
Family is forever and Kris Jenner is making that clear! On Saturday, The Kardashians star put an end to the rumors regarding Scott Disick’s relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. After Paper Magazine published a report that said Scott was “excommunicated” from the family, the 66-year-old matriarch set the second...
