ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ashton Kutcher Details 12-Pound Weight Loss, Mila Kunis' Support as He Debuts New Training Series (Exclusive)

As Ashton Kutcher gets further into his training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, his body is going through a dramatic transformation. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” he shares with ET, while noting that “my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Person
John Mcenroe
Person
Ryan Phillippe
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Charlbi Dean, 'Triangle of Sadness' Actress, Dead at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African model and actress who made a splash in the Palm d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has died. She was 32. Dean died of an unexpected and sudden illness on Monday, her rep confirms to TMZ. The up-and-coming star had scored...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Never Have I Ever#Deeper And Deeper
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Reveals Big Secret About Him to Ryan Seacrest

“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos’ wife shared her husband’s emotional side this week. Ali Wentworth spoke about it with Ryan Seacrest. Wentworth appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” when she shared that Stephanopoulos will sometimes cry during commercial breaks. She also shared that he is just sentimental to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Delivers Epic Performance of '2 B Loved' at MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo had the whole crowd feeling ready for love at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer added another amazing performance to her list of wins during Sunday night's awards show, delivering a stellar live rendition of her recently released hit, "2 B Loved (Am I Ready)." After singing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Maren Morris, Lara Trump, Brandi Carlile and more stars and spouses takes sides after Jason Aldean's wife Brittany makes transphobic comments

Nashville nastiness! A full-fledged feud has taken over the country music world sparked by an Instagram post from singer Jason Aldean's wife that some felt was transphobic and others felt was on-point. On Aug. 23, 2022, Brittany Aldean shared an Instagram video that showed her getting glammed up. She captioned it, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." The post was highly controversial, as her detractors felt her message was transphobic –then weighed in publicly, as did her supporters.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch

The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." After fans...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Yung Gravy Brings Addison Rae's Mom as His VMAs Date, Discusses Viral Romance (Exclusive)

Yung Gravy made a splashy entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday when he brought Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date. The unlikely pair turned heads when they walked the carpet ahead of the awards show, after the 26-year-old rapper revealed he had been talking to Easterling -- who is separated from Rae's father Monty Lopez -- over DM. Later, Easterling shared a TikTok where she expressed interest in going on a picnic date. (Yung Gravy has a song, "Martha Stewart," about the television personality and often raps about his love for older women.)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy