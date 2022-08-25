ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

UN chief urges Ethiopia and Tigray leaders to halt fighting

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0bOt_0hVgdrhD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKNjI_0hVgdrhD00

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged Ethiopia ’s prime minister and the leader of its restive Tigray region to immediately halt the latest eruption of hostilities, which has set back efforts to restore peace and tackle a humanitarian crisis in Tigray.

Guterres also called for “the creation of conditions to restart an effective political dialogue” in separate phone calls with Ethiopian leader Abiy Ahmed and Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Tigray authorities alleged Wednesday that Ethiopia’s military had launched a “large-scale” offensive for the first time in a year in Tigray, while the government countered that Tigray forces attacked first.

The conflict began in November 2020, killing thousands of people in Africa ’s second-most populous country. Now, as then, both sides have acted at a moment when the world was focused elsewhere — the U.S. presidential election in 2020 and the six-month mark of the Ukraine war Wednesday.

The conflict had calmed in recent months amid slow-moving mediation efforts. But last week, Ahmed’s spokeswoman asserted that Tigray authorities were “refusing to accept peace talks,” and this week, Ethiopia’s military warned the public against reporting troop movements.

On Wednesday, the United Nations said Tigray forces forcibly entered a World Food Program warehouse in the regional capital, Mekele, and took 12 fuel tankers meant for the delivery of badly needed humanitarian aid.

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths condemned the diversion of the tankers in a statement Thursday, saying they carrying over 570,000 liters of fuel that was “meant to help the U.N. and its partners bring humanitarian supplies to people who badly need assistance.”

“Without them, people will be left without food, nutrition supplements, medicines and other essential items,” he warned. “At a time when malnutrition and food insecurity are rising, the consequences can be dire.”

Griffiths demanded an end to the obstruction of humanitarian aid and protection of supplies throughout Ethiopia. He renewed calls to restore basic services in Tigray, including banking and electricity, “which would contribute substantially to an improvement in the humanitarian situation in that region.”

Guterres' spokesman said an estimated 2 million liters of fuel are required every month for humanitarian operations.

“It is now the lean season, and we are highly concerned about the impact this might have on malnutrition rates and food insecurity in the region,” Dujarric said.

He said that since early April, when food supplies started getting to Tigray by the only road to Mekele, more than 81,000 metric tons of food had been distributed to about 4.8 million people by mid-August.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described the crisis in Tigray as “the worst disaster on Earth.” Ghebreyesus, an ethnic Tigrayan, wondered aloud if the reason global leaders have not responded was due to “the color of the skin of the people in Tigray.”

Humanitarian aid began flowing to Tigray earlier this year, but the World Food Program said last week that with little fuel allowed, “this is yet to translate into increased humanitarian assistance.” The U.N. agency said malnutrition has skyrocketed, with 29% of children malnourished and 2.4 million people severely food insecure.

Months of political tensions between Ethiopia’s government and Tigray leaders who once dominated the government exploded into war in November 2020.

Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopian soldiers fled Mekele in June 2021 and the government declared a national state of emergency with sweeping powers. A drone-assisted government military offensive halted the Tigrayans’ approach to Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, and last December the Tigrayans retreated back to Tigray.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

BERLIN (AP) — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, was mourned Wednesday as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died at age 91 on Tuesday was also reviled by many countrymen who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The Russian nation that emerged from its Soviet past shrank in size as 15 new nations were created. The loss of pride and power also eventually led to the rise of Vladimir Putin, who has tried for the past quarter-century to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond. “After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. He believed in glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation” President Joe Biden said.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China

Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island’s resolve to respond to new provocations. Taiwan’s forces said in a statement that troops took the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering over the Kinmen island group. Dadan, one of the islands where a drone was spotted, lies roughly 15 kilometers (9 miles) off the Chinese coast. The statement Wednesday referred to the unmanned aerial vehicles as being of “civilian use,” but gave no other details. It said the drones returned to the nearby Chinese city of Xiamen after the shots were fired. Taiwan previously fired only flares as warnings. The incident comes amid heightened tensions after China fired missiles into the sea and sent planes and ships across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait earlier this month. It followed angry rhetoric from Beijing over a trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. dignitary to visit the island in 25 years.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Putin says Gorbachev ‘had huge impact on course of global history’

Vladimir Putin has sent official condolences to the family of Mikhail Gorbachev in the first official Kremlin statement on the passing of the last leader of the Soviet Union. “Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician and statesman who had a huge impact on the course of global history,” Putin said in the telegram, which was published on the Kremlin website.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

808K+
Followers
174K+
Post
458M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy