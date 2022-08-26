ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, UT

Riverton elementary school teaches kindness using rock 'n' roll

By Mythili Gubbi
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NznT_0hVgdh7B00

An elementary school in Riverton is teaching kids to be kind in a new way, this year with music.

It's called "Rocking and Rolling with Kindness", a new theme this year for Midas Creek Elementary School.

"So then more people can have friends," said sixth grader Kiptyn Holmes. "And other people don't go home sad."

Activities and assemblies for students throughout the year revolve around spreading kindness and building a habit out of it.

To start the year the school hosted a dance party where the superintendent played as the DJ during recess.

"Just like reading and math, we teach those skills, we teach kids how to be kind," said Midas Creek Elementary principal Megan Cox.

According to Cox, the school chooses a new theme every year in a different way that the students can understand and get behind.

"The world can be hard, and school can be hard and sometimes it's scary making new friends," said Cox. "But if we have our whole school looking out for one another, it's easier."

Coming out of the pandemic, the school says teaching kindness is more important now than ever before.

"Because of the pandemic, everybody took a break from school and nobody had like that practice of being kind unless they have a sibling," said sixth grader Ella Snow. "So everybody just needs to practice that again."

According to Kaila Anderson, the students have felt "unsure" and "unstable" the last couple of years, and bringing the event back into full swing will help encourage everyone.

"There's a community feeling and vibe, then the kids are able to recognize each other as important and valuable," said Anderson.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
MIDWAY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverton, UT
Education
City
Riverton, UT
Local
Utah Education
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Elementary School#K12#Havingfun#Performance Info
RadarOnline

Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom

A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
ABC4

Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Boy saved from sinking truck meets rescuer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 9-year-old boy named Paxton is now out of a coma — and has met his hero, who rescued that child from a truck submerged in water. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck — no way,” said Joe Donnell, a bystander who saw the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy