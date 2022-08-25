That Smoke You Might Be Seeing From Major Freeways? The East Fire Is Currently At 75 Acres In Angeles Forest

Location of East Fire (Courtesy Cal Fire)

This story will be updated. Check back for details.

Firefighters from the Angeles National Forest are on the scene of a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest at the East Fork/Glendora Mountain Road. The fire is estimated to be 75 acres in size, but early indication is that the area is heavy with vegetation for a fire to feed off.

More firefighters and equipment are being requested. There are no evacuations or structures threatened. The fire is burning towards a wilderness area at this time.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported conditions near the fire of 90 degrees, with wind gusts up to 15 mph.



Background

The fire was first reported at 1:39 p.m.



Road Closures

County road closures in the area:



Glendora Mountain Road from Glendora, CA to the East Fork

Glendora Ridge Road from Mt. Baldy to Glendora Mountain Road.

Here's an earlier view of the fire.

Where To Look For The Latest Information

The Context

California’s wildfires have gotten increasingly destructive and deadly. Some important context to keep in mind from our larger explainer on wildfires:

Read more: LA Explained: Wildfires Are Getting Worse. What You Need To Know



How We're Reporting On This

Reporter Julia Paskin is making calls and other producers in our newsroom are monitoring the fire.



Fire Tips And Explainers

Your Questions Or Ideas

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .