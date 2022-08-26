ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

What Charlotte’s current real estate market means for buyers and sellers

By Alivia McAtee
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyTCM_0hVgdeT000

Produced in partnership with The Redbud Group .

Charlotte’s red-hot real estate market has been on a wild ride for the past few years and right now is no exception.

The background: The average sale price in Charlotte is $458,635, up 15.4% compared to last year, according to the latest data .

  • Okay, but: Rising interest rates, an increase in inventory, and fears of a recession are at odds with high home prices, creating a confusing market for the average buyer or seller.

What you need to know: We asked Ben Nowacki , a top agent with The Redbud Group, what these trends actually mean for Charlotte’s buyers and sellers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jg4yZ_0hVgdeT000

What trends are you noticing in Charlotte right now?

The market is weird right now. Inventory is back to pre-pandemic levels, but there’s a gap between buyers and sellers.

What this means: Sellers are still looking for a really high number, but buyers are pushing back because interest rates are going up.

  • We’re not doing $30,000 due diligence anymore. We’re not going $50,000 over the asking price.

Do you think we’re approaching the “top” of the market or a crash?

I think it’s important to put it into context.

Key numbers: Yes, interest rates are going up right now; we’re at around 5.8%. But in hindsight, that’s not bad. The highest annual average mortgage interest rate in U.S. history was 16.63% .

Something like 2008 isn’t going to happen again for a very long time because proper procedures were put in place.

Yes, it’s scary to see interest rates going up while the economy is doing what it’s doing right now. Buying a house is scary.

  • That’s why you work with a professional agent who has your best interest in mind.

The takeaway: It’s impossible to time the market, so take a step back and focus on buying when it makes sense for you and your family.

What do you wish sellers knew?

They have to take a step back and realize that, realistically, they’re not going to get way over asking anymore.

On the other hand: Sellers are still getting the asking price for their home, and agents can negotiate terms to make everyone happy.

They also need to pay attention to the condition of their house. Sellers should consider the landscaping, paint, odors and more when they’re working with an agent to determine the sale price.

Why should buyers and sellers work with The Redbud Group?

We are a massive team, so you’re tapping into an information highway. We have a network of agents, potential listings and buyers, plus we have a great blog that answers every single question that you could have.

The results: We can help you and get you what you want, whatever that may be.

Ready to learn more about the market? Get connected with a Redbud Group agent .

Produced in partnership with The Redbud Group .

The post What Charlotte’s current real estate market means for buyers and sellers appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Fastest-selling new cars in Charlotte are quick to leave the lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, be prepared to burn rubber. , the microchip shortage continues to impact the auto industry, causing new car production to slow, and creating a dip in supply. Less supply means more competition for the vehicles that dealers are able to get on the lot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Housing advocates push for rent control

A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner and serves as the original blog post for this content. Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Interest Rates#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Redbud Group
WBTV

"No Place to Call Home" - Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis

This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. CMS students return to school for 2022-23 school year and the security arriving with that. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
msn.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Charlotte

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Charlotte. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers'...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wunc.org

Dangerous heat days will multiply over the next 30 years, report finds

As temperatures in Charlotte pushed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit again Monday, uptown's Roof Above's Day Services Center was a refuge for people experiencing homelessness. Fans and misting stations were on and the air-conditioned building was open to help people stay cool. Officials at Roof Above say it's like this on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kiss951.com

The New Location For Midnight Diner Revealed

Midnight Diner has been a staple in Charlotte for decades. When the news was released, everyone wanted to know about the new location. It’s now been revealed. Midnight Diner is going to be moving across from the Spectrum Center. It’s going to be one amazing location. I would think this location would be a lot busier than the current one as the uptown foot traffic would increase.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
Axios Charlotte

Luxury “mod-century” homes coming to south Charlotte for $2.2M

Accord Development Group is bringing four luxury “mod-century” homes to The Cloisters neighborhood for $2,220,000 each. What’s happening: Construction is underway on the four high-end homes in the neighborhood off Providence with an expected completion of the summer or fall of 2023. The homes were designed by the architect of our 2021 Home of the […] The post Luxury “mod-century” homes coming to south Charlotte for $2.2M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

"Steak 101" with Steak 48

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

China Grove, NC USA

The afternoon had been full of frustration because things were not going as planned. Driving through China Grove with a friend after a very late lunch, we noticed a new store that was holding a grand opening. I parked in the only nearby open space. As I walked by a small lace leaf Japanese maple tree that had branches stretching toward the sidewalk, I saw the quilted heart hanging on one of the branches. I came to a dead stop because I couldn’t understand right away why I was seeing a quilted heart hanging on the tree! It had a tag pinned to the front…I Need A Home! That pink heart brought me instant joy during what had been a frustrating afternoon! I plan to put it in a place where I can see it every day! I want to be reminded that someone took the time to make this heart and to spread a little kindness and joy.
CHINA GROVE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Drivers say tow company chained their car to the car next to it

CHARLOTTE — Several people told Channel 9 that a Charlotte tow company chained their car to a car parked next to it, then charged different amounts to unlock them. The drivers told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that they went to a concert at PNC Music Pavilion and parked in the movie theater parking lot across the street from the venue. They couldn’t believe what happened when they returned to their cars.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy