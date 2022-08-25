Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Public input sought on proposed North Main Street Sidepath
MARION. N.C. (WLOS) — Marion officials heard from residents Monday night about what they want to see from a plan to add a path for cyclists and pedestrians. The city of Marion has asked for public input on the proposed North Main Street Sidepath, a 3-mile corridor that would connect downtown Marion with the Joseph McDowell Catawba Greenway along U.S. 70.
WLOS.com
Affordable housing advocacy group pushes for zoning changes in Buncombe county
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A grassroots group fighting for affordable housing in Buncombe County said zoning laws must change. Asheville For All founder Andrew Paul said, right now, he and his family are living the dream. They have an affordable home near everything they need. But, he said, many in Buncombe County are not as fortunate, and changing zoning laws is key.
WLOS.com
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
WLOS.com
Company running Asheville Muni Golf Course owes more than $300K in unpaid rent, city says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville attorneys are threatening to sue Pope Golf Asheville, and its owner Keith Pope, for money it said is owed in back rent. A city letter obtained by News 13 said Pope owes the city $324,934 in a disagreement over Asheville Municipal Golf Course.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Apples, art and Appalachia: Mark these September events on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Summer may be winding down, but the mountains are still buzzing with festivals and other events this September. Here's a list of dates to mark on your calendar:. Goombay Festival 2022. Asheville's Caribbean African Festival returns for its 41st year. "With a new focus on...
WLOS.com
Update: Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Buncombe County woman
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: At the request of the Buncombe County Sheriff Office, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Sandra Gale Burleson. _________________________________. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Sandra Gale...
WLOS.com
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
WLOS.com
Odditorium to change its name after Ripley's Believe It or Not! claims trademark violation
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Odditorium in West Asheville will soon have a new name after the owners received a cease and desist letter from Ripley's Believe It or Not! regarding a trademarked word. “We’ve been the Odditorium for 10 years,” owner Tamy Kuper said. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
WLOS.com
Mountain company employees come together to help fight community hunger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Employees at a major global manufacturer in the mountains spent Tuesday packing food for the hungry. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global manufacturer of life sciences and environmental products with a location in Weaverville, once again teamed up with MANNA FoodBank to hold a large-scale food packing event to help people facing hunger in the WNC area.
WLOS.com
Warrant: Nearly 40 threatening emails sent to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway into threats against Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. According to an application for a search warrant from the Asheville Police Department, Manheimer received nearly 40 emails from an unknown person. The emails, sent between the night of Aug. 10 and the morning...
WLOS.com
New West Asheville restaurant celebrates culture, flavor of the Philippines
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A restaurant that opened this summer in West Asheville is celebrating the food and culture of the Philippines. Neng Jr.'s is an intimate, 17-seat restaurant off Haywood Road owned by Chef Silver Iocovozzi. Iocovozzi was born in Parris Island, South Carolina, and raised in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — There are no plans for a teacher strike over pay after a Buncombe County commissioner calls for one. The state Association of Educators says teachers should be paid more. Commissioner Amanda Edwards says the state general assembly has more than enough funds to up teacher salaries. A...
WLOS.com
No NC teacher strike, despite calls for higher salaries, better working conditions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards' calls for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, the North Carolina Association of Educators announced teachers are not planning to strike at this time. “We are not planning to strike. However, the sentiment behind her statement is true,” Buncombe...
WLOS.com
Body scanner on the way for Rutherford County jail following overdose incidents
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County is about to join the growing number of North Carolina counties that now have body scanners in their jails. The Rutherford County sheriff says the addition is much needed after two recent rounds of jailhouse overdoses. Sheriff Chris Francis says the body...
WLOS.com
Students head back to class in Asheville as district faces ongoing staffing shortages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in Asheville are heading back to school this week as the district faces what many others across the nation are facing at the moment: staffing shortages heading into the new year. Monday morning was filled with excitement as kids headed back to Hall Fletcher...
WLOS.com
Added mental health resources available for Asheville students as school year starts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heading back to class after some tough years due to COVID-19 and other factors can be hard for many students. Asheville City Schools says addressing this is a priority for the district this year and they will be offering some new mental health resources as students head back to the classroom.
WLOS.com
Safety, security upgrades added to Henderson County schools as students head back to class
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students and teachers headed back to class Monday in Henderson County. Most arrived excited and eager for the first day at Etowah Elementary School. Buses showed up to the school first. Parents followed shortly after and lined up in their cars ready to drop...
WLOS.com
Working Wheels
Working Wheels is a local nonprofit located in Asheville and serving adjacent WNC counties. We work with trusted partner organizations to help get working families the safe, reliable and affordable transportation they need by repairing donated cars and matching them with local working families in WNC. The need for donated cars is greater than ever, so we're reaching out to the community to ask for vehicle donations and to help spread the word. For more information, please visit https://workingwheelswnc.org/
WLOS.com
Single-vehicle fire breaks out on I-26 near Long Shoals Road, backing up traffic
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major backup happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28 on I-26 Westbound, at one point closing all lanes. A single-vehicle fire broke out near mile marker 37, which is Long Shoals Road. Video captured of the incident shows the entire front end of a small, hatch-back...
Comments / 0