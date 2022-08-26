Two Las Vegas minors arrested after threat to Walter Johnson Academy
Two minors were arrested Thursday following an investigation into a threat toward Walter Johnson Academy.
After being made aware of the threat Walter Johnson School staff informed Clark County School District Police who arrested two minors as a result of the investigation.
No further details were provided. Those interested in making reports regarding the safety of Clark County Schools can do so via calling (888) 216-7233 or online at safevoicenv.org.
