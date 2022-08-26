Read full article on original website
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Collider
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises All Will Be Revealed
Paramount Network has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. The new teaser titled "All Will Be Revealed" is brief at only 15 seconds, but in that brief time we once again meet up with the Dutton Family as they all show the stress brought upon by the explosive Season 4 finale, including Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a gun ready for what's coming. The series makes its return with a two-hour premiere event on November 13.
Collider
'The Addams Family' vs. 'The Munsters:' Who Ya Got?
Two creepy television families. The Addams Family, a wealthy, morbid fictional family created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 and introduced to television in 1964. The Munsters, a sitcom about a working class family of monsters in the classic Universal vein, also airing in 1964. Two sitcoms, inextricably linked by their premises and their parallel TV airings, and now the families of fright both have upcoming projects on Netflix. It's a battle that has been waged for almost 50 years, with no discernible winner.
Collider
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Collider
Jonathan Groff & Gina Rodriguez on the Pure Representation of Love in 'Lost Ollie'
From series creator Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline) and director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) the Netflix limited series Lost Ollie is a four-episode epic adventure across the countryside that a lost toy embarks on, in order to be reunited with the boy who is his best friend. Facing many dangers along the way, the sweet and charming handmade stuffed rabbit named Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) will overcome his fears, as long as they lead him back to young Billy (Kesler Talbot) and the magical bond they share.
Collider
Princess Leia's Wedding Dress Unveiled for 'The Princess and the Scoundrel'
There are few things in this world that mean as much to me as Leia Organa does so now with Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, we're learning about the love of Han Solo and Leia between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is giving us something I love very much: A look at Leia's wedding dress. A flowing green gown with Leia's brown hair down in waves in the back, the dress is so very much reminiscent of Leia in Return of the Jedi and reminds me personally why I love her so much. She's never shied away from who she is.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
Collider
Why Santana Lopez Was the Brightest Star on 'Glee'
In the opening scenes of the very first episode of Glee, a quote is immortalized in McKinley High’s trophy case. “By its very definition, glee is about opening yourself up to joy”, and arguably, no one was more enjoyable to watch than the icon herself - Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera). Naya Rivera had true star power and wasn’t afraid to pull focus in a scene. That’s exactly how her character managed to transform from a “nameless Cheerio sidekick” to a main character by the end of the first season. She had talent, she had style, and she had a hell of a lot to say but could just as easily cut you with a look. Despite the fast and cruel nature of Santana’s words, she became a comfort character for many, especially within the queer community. She provided some much-needed queer representation and despite the over-the-top comedy utilized by the show, many of Santana’s struggles were very real and mirrored the experiences of those watching at home.
Collider
'Bridgerton' Teases Polin in New Set Image as Season 3 is Underway
It's no carriage scene, but it'll do. With filming currently underway on Season 3 of Netflix's romantic Regency drama series Bridgerton, fans are hungry for anything they can get while we wait for new episodes to drop. Those most eager of all are fans of Polin — aka Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton — around whom the newest season will be focused.
Collider
How 'The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Collider
Billy Butcherson Is Back In New Image From 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Sometimes there are good zombies that you just can't help but love, and that's what happened with Billy Butcherson in Hocus Pocus. Played by the ever-brilliant Doug Jones, Billy is a character that many fans still dress up as for Halloween, and we all love him unconditionally. So heading into Hocus Pocus 2, it delights us to no-end to know that Billy is back and just as lovable as before. Now, Entertainment Weekly is giving us a new look at the undead character, and we get to see Billy back and better than ever and with some wonderful new quotes from Jones and the director of the sequel, Anne Fletcher.
Collider
How the ‘Howard the Duck’ Disaster Changed Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar Forever
Comic book movies are more popular than ever right now, but there was a time when the genre was thought to be a major risk. After the failure of 1997’s Batman & Robin, audiences assumed that superhero films were simply a fad that was destined to fade away. It took the success of Blade to relaunch the genre. Blade was followed by X-Men and Spider-Man, and cinema has never been the same ever since.
Collider
Why 'A League of Their Own' Is the Kind of Queer TV We Need
Queer stories in media aren’t new. While their track record of positive portrayals hasn't always been the best, television and film have taken immense strides to create representation that isn’t just there to fill a quota — but, more often than not, those stories are filled with sadness, triggers and hurt. They are stories that might need to be told from time to time, but being the norm isn’t something that should happen at all times, especially when it comes to content that takes place in a time before ours. Sometimes, a series brings all those expectations put on queer representation and squashes them. Prime Video’s adaptation of A League of Their Own is an excellent encapsulation of that idea.
Collider
School Spirit: Every 'Bring it On' Movie, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
These movies were the epitome of end-of-summer slumber parties. The Bring It On franchise invigorated the fictional cheerleading genre by demonstrating that the sport was more than just football games and pom poms. Before the world was introduced to the Navarro and Trinity Valley rivalry from Netflix's docuseries Cheer, there were the Rancho Carne Toros and East Compton Clovers.
Collider
Jacob Tremblay, Martin Freeman and More Join Horror Film 'Queen Of Bones'
Critics Choice Award winner and SAG Award Jacob Tremblay, Emmy and BAFTA Award winner Martin Freeman, Julia Butters, and Taylor Schilling are set to lead the upcoming folk horror film Queen of Bones which recently entered production in Canada. Deadline reports that Queen of Bones tells the story of two siblings named Lily and Sam, played by Butters and Tremblay, respectively.
Collider
'The Son' Trailer Shows Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern & Vanessa Kirby's Complicated Family
After his critically acclaimed film The Father, the trailer for director Florian Zeller's newest film, The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, has been released and teases a familial drama at the center of its story. The trailer was uploaded on Twitter by Jackman himself in a tweet in which he states he is honored to present, before receiving a wide release.
Collider
The Avengers Are Coming Back, but Which MCU Heroes Will Make the Cast?
By the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, it seemed like every single hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was an "Avenger," as an endless multitude of warriors, wizards, aliens, space gods, and people with bug-based powers teamed up to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin), the ultimate big bad of the franchise's Infinity Saga. But let's not forget that the Avengers is traditionally a tightly-knit team with a locked-in roster and a clear chain of command. In the original Avengers movie, that amounted to six heroes (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the Hulk) working for SHIELD director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Avengers: Age of Ultron saw some turnover, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) all bouncing by the end of the film. Falcon (Anthony Mackie), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision (Paul Bettany) stepped up to take their place and work for team leaders Cap (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).
Collider
All 11 Of Christopher Nolan's Films, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes
Christopher Nolan has been one of the movie industry's most respected and well-received directors for the better part of two decades. He's directed 11 movies, including the famed Dark Knight Trilogy starring Christian Bale as Batman, most of which are known for their unique plots, cinematography, and star-studded cast. He's...
Collider
'From' Season 2 Adds Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, and More
It looks like From will be claiming a few new residents. Epix has announced additional casting for Season 2 of the network's horror science fiction series, which originally premiered in February. Season 2 of From is expected to begin airing in 2023. Some new additions to the cast include Nathan D. Simmons and Kaelen Ohm, as well as Angela Moore, AJ Simmons and Deborah Grover as series regulars.
Collider
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Gets Appropriately Spooky October Release Date on Netflix
The upcoming feature film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is the latest addition to Netflix's list of Stephen King movies, including Gerald's Game, In the Tall Grass, and 1922. And now, following the author's announcement that the John Lee Hancock-directed film is "nothing short of brilliant," the horror film finally got a release date, creeping its way to the streaming platform on October 5.
