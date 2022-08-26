ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 11

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 20, accused of murder in Ocala man's drug overdose

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocala man was arrested Thursday after a man he allegedly gave fentanyl to last year died of a drug overdose, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Marcus Lane II, of Ocala, was found dead Oct. 12,...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lecanto, FL
City
Pine Ridge, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Attorneys of Ocala woman charged with murder withdraw ask for detention hearing

Defense attorneys for an Ocala woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills withdrew their request for a judge to give their client a bond. Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera appeared Tuesday, Aug. 30, before Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton for what was scheduled as...
OCALA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

UPDATE: Police report individuals involved in KFC crash incident were 'people of interest' in Lake County double homicide

Ormond Beach Police have released the identities of the two individuals involved in an incident that resulted in the woman's death and the man's arrest on Friday, Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Police report the pair were considered people of interest in a double homicide that occurred the day before in Lake County.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Loomer
WCJB

MCSO investigates homicide in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. UPDATE: Citra man calls 911 after stabbing another man to death. Around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on Northeast...
CITRA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen charged with threatening to shoot up Tavares High School

A 17-year-old Tavares High School student was arrested Friday after he reportedly wrote a threatening message on a classroom computer. The Leesburg teen was charged with making written or electronic threats to kill after a message was found that said, “I am going to shoot this school up next Monday,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office report.
WCJB

Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Election Fraud#Violent Crime#Ccso#Sheriff Woods
WCJB

One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
alachuachronicle.com

18-year-old and two juveniles arrested with drugs, handguns, and AR-15

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested Sunday morning along with two juveniles and charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded at 2:45 a.m. to a call about juveniles trespassing at The Polos apartment complex....
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist was traveling at 80 mph before crashing into Villager’s SUV

A motorcyclist was traveling at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour before crashing into a Villager’s sport utility vehicle Sunday morning at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. The critically injured motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale. He was airlifted to...
WEIRSDALE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police seeking help identifying man who allegedly burglarized porch, attempted to steal bike

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who allegedly burglarized a porch and attempted to steal a bicycle from a local residence. On Sunday, August 21, the male suspect (pictured below) approached a residence at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park located on NE 25th Avenue, according to a social media post from OPD. The male suspect then allegedly entered the porch and attempted to steal a bicycle belonging to the homeowner.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy