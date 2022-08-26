ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man with autism missing in the Bronx: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqfXp_0hVganIu00

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 21-year-old man with autism went missing in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said.

Miguel “Micky” Santos is not verbal, and NYPD spokesperson said. He left his Saint Anns Avenue home around 8 a.m. After that, he may have gotten onto a northbound Bx17 bus.

Santos is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, police said. He weighs around 160 pounds. Santos has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue sneakers and white socks. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

