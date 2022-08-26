ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major developer in the Rockford region is creating an opportunity for local, family-owned businesses. Once home to the Rockford Products Company, a leader in the fastener industry that at its peak employed over 2,000 people, the property at 711 Harrison Ave. is getting a whole new look.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

I-39 bridge work scheduled over Blackhawk Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be starting construction work on the I-39 bridge passing over Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County on September 6. Work will consist of installing new expansion joints and concrete overlays on both bridges. Traffic will be reduced to one lane...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Expanding the Amerock TIF to build apartments on Cedar Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When it comes to expanding Rockford’s downtown, Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen believes recycling something old, can create something great for the future. “These are vacant buildings, that are right now frankly eye sores, but frankly beautiful buildings in terms of their bones,”...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belvidere, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
City
Belvidere, IL
County
Boone County, IL
Boone County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Belvidere, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
WIFR

Boil order lifted for village of Davis Junction

DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WIFR) - People who live in Davis Junction no longer need to boil their water. On Monday night, the village lifted the boil order that went into effect Friday afternoon because of a broken water pipe. Village crews repaired the pipe and sent two water samples for...
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
WIFR

Stateline historic Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Michael Cruickshank spent fifteen years working in the corporate restaurant industry. It was a job, that took Cruickshank all over, but always left him with the desire to come back to one thing. “For me, I was never home,” said Cruickshank. “To have the whole family...
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
WIFR

Beloit Health System breaks ground on birthing center

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center, planned for 5605 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe, will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are proud...
ROSCOE, IL
WIFR

Gas-price average drops 11 cents in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford drop 11 cents over the past week, reaching an average of $3.92 per gallon. Illinois also saw a 9-cent decrease bringing the statewide average gas price to $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA. While gas prices dropped, diesel prices rose 5 cents...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Growth Dimensions#The General Mills
WIFR

Birthing centers to make a comeback in Roscoe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stateline health system takes steps Tuesday to make the birthing process a little less stressful for families. Once a popular trend back in the 1980′s, birthing centers are making a comeback. On Tuesday, Beloit Health System broke ground for NorthPointe Birth Center in Roscoe, which is expected to open in 2023.
ROSCOE, IL
WIFR

KNIB recycling center hosts clothing drive to reduce waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is offering a chance to unload unwanted clothing. From 9 to noon on Saturday, September 10, the recycling center will be taking donations of clean clothing, clean pillows, bedding, fabric, purses, shoes, belts, soft-sided luggage and stuffed toys at four different drop-off locations.
ROCKFORD, IL
whitewaterbanner.com

100 Millionth GM-Built Vehicle a Highlight of Rock County Legacies Exhibit Grand Opening

Editor’s note: The following announcement was provided by the Rock County Historical Society. The grand opening of the Rock County Legacies exhibit, focusing on the history of local employees of General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body, and the UAW in Janesville, is Wednesday, August 31 from 5 – 9 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS). The public is invited to attend, and exhibit admission will be waived for this one evening. Located in the lower level of the RCHS Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson Street, the exhibit will run through September, 2023. The grand opening event includes live music by Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band, food trucks, a “Janesville made” car show, and more.
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Severe Thunderstorm Warning

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle. The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?

As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Ogle County public health administrator to step down

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle County recently posted that it is looking for a public health administrator. Kyle Auman announced last week that he is leaving his position as Ogle County Health Department administrator. He told staff in the department that he’s been thinking about this for a while. He has no final date; he says he wants to help with the transition.
OGLE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy