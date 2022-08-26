Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major developer in the Rockford region is creating an opportunity for local, family-owned businesses. Once home to the Rockford Products Company, a leader in the fastener industry that at its peak employed over 2,000 people, the property at 711 Harrison Ave. is getting a whole new look.
WIFR
I-39 bridge work scheduled over Blackhawk Road in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be starting construction work on the I-39 bridge passing over Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County on September 6. Work will consist of installing new expansion joints and concrete overlays on both bridges. Traffic will be reduced to one lane...
Snag ‘Good Stuff Cheap’ At New Ollie’s Store Opening in Rockford, Illinois
Please don't judge me poorly for what I am about to tell you, but it wasn't until the last few years or so that I truly began to jump on board the name-brand, discount shopping experience. Why? Honestly, I have no idea. Do I love paying full price for high-quality,...
WIFR
Expanding the Amerock TIF to build apartments on Cedar Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When it comes to expanding Rockford’s downtown, Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen believes recycling something old, can create something great for the future. “These are vacant buildings, that are right now frankly eye sores, but frankly beautiful buildings in terms of their bones,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
Boil order lifted for village of Davis Junction
DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WIFR) - People who live in Davis Junction no longer need to boil their water. On Monday night, the village lifted the boil order that went into effect Friday afternoon because of a broken water pipe. Village crews repaired the pipe and sent two water samples for...
WIFR
Stateline historic Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Michael Cruickshank spent fifteen years working in the corporate restaurant industry. It was a job, that took Cruickshank all over, but always left him with the desire to come back to one thing. “For me, I was never home,” said Cruickshank. “To have the whole family...
WIFR
Beloit Health System breaks ground on birthing center
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center, planned for 5605 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe, will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are proud...
WIFR
Gas-price average drops 11 cents in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford drop 11 cents over the past week, reaching an average of $3.92 per gallon. Illinois also saw a 9-cent decrease bringing the statewide average gas price to $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA. While gas prices dropped, diesel prices rose 5 cents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Birthing centers to make a comeback in Roscoe
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stateline health system takes steps Tuesday to make the birthing process a little less stressful for families. Once a popular trend back in the 1980′s, birthing centers are making a comeback. On Tuesday, Beloit Health System broke ground for NorthPointe Birth Center in Roscoe, which is expected to open in 2023.
WIFR
KNIB recycling center hosts clothing drive to reduce waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is offering a chance to unload unwanted clothing. From 9 to noon on Saturday, September 10, the recycling center will be taking donations of clean clothing, clean pillows, bedding, fabric, purses, shoes, belts, soft-sided luggage and stuffed toys at four different drop-off locations.
whitewaterbanner.com
100 Millionth GM-Built Vehicle a Highlight of Rock County Legacies Exhibit Grand Opening
Editor’s note: The following announcement was provided by the Rock County Historical Society. The grand opening of the Rock County Legacies exhibit, focusing on the history of local employees of General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body, and the UAW in Janesville, is Wednesday, August 31 from 5 – 9 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS). The public is invited to attend, and exhibit admission will be waived for this one evening. Located in the lower level of the RCHS Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson Street, the exhibit will run through September, 2023. The grand opening event includes live music by Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band, food trucks, a “Janesville made” car show, and more.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ramp from I-39/90 to Madison Beltline, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge died in a crash on a ramp from Interstate 39/90 to the Beltline Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In a news release, WisDOT said the motorcyclist was heading south on the interstate around 1:42 p.m. when he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Severe Thunderstorm Warning
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle. The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.
nbc15.com
Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?
As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
Boone County celebrates 75 years of fire department service
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County residents got to hangout with their local fire department on Saturday. Residents were excited to meet some of their stateline heroes, and the firefighters were equally excited to meet and teach what makes their job so special. “When you drive by it you don’t notice it,” said Boone County […]
WIFR
Rock Valley College is dedicated to help students with disabilities
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The transition from high school to college can be scary, and when you are a student with a disability, those fears can be heightened. However, one local college says it’s there to help. It can be embarrassing to not understand something as fast as other...
WIFR
Indiana truck driver dies in crash along I-88 in Whiteside County
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old man died Monday night in a crash on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway in Sterling. Jeff R, Barker of South Whitley, Indiana, was in a semi-tractor trailer that police say crashed into a tree after veering off I-88 westbound near mile marker 41. Illinois...
WIFR
Ogle County public health administrator to step down
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle County recently posted that it is looking for a public health administrator. Kyle Auman announced last week that he is leaving his position as Ogle County Health Department administrator. He told staff in the department that he’s been thinking about this for a while. He has no final date; he says he wants to help with the transition.
Comments / 0